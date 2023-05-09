Analyzing why TRON [TRX] is a better bet than Dogecoin [DOGE] – AMBCrypto News



When comparing two cryptocurrencies and their native blockchains or when it comes to developing a protocol or leveraging the same for utility involves more than just one factor. However, when investments are in question, the only thing that matters the most is the return on investment (ROI) that comes with an asset, and this is precisely where TRON [TRX] is beating Dogecoin [DOGE] by a mile.

DOGE is currently one of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap ($8.9 billion). TRON, on the other hand, is presently the thirteenth biggest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $6.2 billion. In fact, DOGE has a significantly higher control over social channels holding a dominance of 9%, whereas TRON is faring at a mere 0.275%.

Dogecoin vs Tron social dominance | Source: Santiment – AMBCrypto

Regardless of TRX being a better asset from an investor’s point of view, its one-year ROI stands at 5.16%, whereas DOGE’s is far below at -71.1%. Furthermore, up until April, Dogecoin’s ROI even surpassed Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH], but the crash of May shook things up.

Tron vs Dogecoin ROI

| Source: Coinmetrics – AMBCrypto

However, sometimes the value of the blockchain exceeds the ROI, but TRON has the upper hand in this regard as well. Equipped with dApp capabilities and with over $5.2 billion locked on it, TRON is the third-largest DeFi chain in the world, while DOGE doesn’t support DeFi capabilities.



Additionally, investors have started realizing the same, leading to lower participation and higher HODLing of the DOGE. Investors that have already invested their money in DOGE as of 2021 are currently waiting for the right exit point. The current price trajectory of DOGE further adds to the worry of investors as DOGE is changing hands a lower price.

Dogecoin volatility | Source: Santiment – AMBCrypto

And in all fairness, these investors are in the right in doing so since, currently, most of them are in profit even if the asset isn’t. In May 2021, when DOGE hit its all-time high, and at the time of writing, more than 52% of the investors were in profit.

Dogecoin investors in profit | Source: Intotheblock – AMBCrypto

Out of the remaining 44% of DOGE holders (1.79 million) in loss, only 53.39k of them are in a situation from which recovery is probably impossible since these investors/traders invested in DOGE when the token was at its highest.

Dogecoin ATH investors | Source: Intotheblock – AMBCrypto

Regardless, for those who plan on investing going forward, you now have a clear and better picture of which one of the two to choose from,. Furthermore, given the rising demand and rapid expansion of Web3 will be an important factor for crypto this year.



Disclaimer:

AMBCrypto’s content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

© 2023 AMBCrypto

source