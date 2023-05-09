Disney Plus April 2023 new releases: The Mandalorian and The Owl House – Polygon

Filed under:

Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like the new season of The Mandalorian, a host of older movies and shows trickles onto Disney Plus each month.

In April, this season of The Mandalorian wraps up. That’s not the only finale happening this month, though. The final episode of Disney Channel’s The Owl House will drop on Disney Plus the day after it premieres. Also coming to Disney Plus is a new live-action Peter Pan from director David Lowery (The Green Knight), a Jeremy Renner home improvement series, and an animated Star Wars show about young Jedi.

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 5 episodes)

Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Showdown (S1)

The Crossover: All episodes

From Disney: Based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel in-verse by Kwame Alexander, “The Crossover” introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother’s coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own.

Journey to the Center of the Earth Season 1: All episodes

From Disney: Diego is sent by his parents to a camp run by Pompilio Calderón. There, together with his siblings and friends, he finds the abandoned car of his grandmother Pola, and following her footsteps, he arrives to a mysterious portal leading to another dimension. When Diego discovers a powerful family secret, he understands he must protect the dimension he has found, but his mission is not that simple – Pompilio and his henchman Claudio will do everything in their power to destroy this fantastic world they have encountered.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 22

From Disney: The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (S11)

Kiff (S1, 5 episodes)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)

Rennervations: All episodes

From Disney: Rennervations is an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs. Every build has a purpose. Behind the big screen, Renner is a construction veteran with a passion for purchasing and re-imagining huge vehicles with the help of his connections in the worldwide fabricator culture. With his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an all-star build crew, Renner travels the globe to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them to serve a new purpose, such as turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio. Along the way, Renner teams up with actor and producer Anthony Mackie (Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), actress and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick… Boom!), actor and producer Anil Kapoor (Mission Impossible, Slumdog Millionaire) and singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra (Encanto), who all share Renner’s enthusiasm and join him to deliver the finished vehicles to each organization.

It’s All Right!: All episodes

From Disney: This is the story of Pedro, a young Law student who dreams of becoming a music star. Pedro meets Ana by chance. With her by his side, the road to success seems possible, but soon Pedro is faced with a choice between going after his dream of becoming successful or having a life full of music and good vibes with Ana.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Chapter 23

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 7 episodes)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 finale, Chapter 24

Secrets of the Elephants

Dino Ranch (S2, 5 episodes)

Going Fur Gold (S1)

Saturdays (S1, 5 episodes)

Matildas: The World at Our Feet: All episodes

From Disney: This is the inspirational and intimate behind-the-scenes story of the Matildas – Australia’s women’s national football team working towards the World Cup on home soil. We follow the players on and off the field as they inspire the next generation.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Shorts) Season 1: All episodes

From Disney: Set during The High Republic era, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, help citizens and creatures in need, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi along the way.

Peter Pan & Wendy premiere

From Disney: Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling adventure that will change her life forever.

