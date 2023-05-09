AI war begins: Google employees say BardAI launch was 'rushed' and 'botched' – The Economic Times

Wait! What 😲 ?????? Google Bard AI failed during the testing phase 🤔 .Google lost $100B of a market cap today as… https://t.co/i3ViOQDvQN

The six-member expert panel set up by the Supreme Court following the publication of the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group has submitted a report in a sealed cover to the apex court on May 8.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has stopped receiving its share of oil from Russia’s Sakhalin-1 but will get dividends from the field, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld an arbitral ruling in favour of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and its partners in a case alleging migration of gas to company-operated block from adjacent ones of state-run ONGC.

Can a friendly-neighbourhood Mohali fab drive India’s chip plans?

Zepto’s audacious IPO goal: Is the market game for instant delivery?

WHO just removed Covid-19’s emergency tag. That doesn’t mark the end of the virus or the pandemic.

