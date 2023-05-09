Pancakeswap to Start Listing Metallika token (METALLIKA) – NewsBTC

Today, Metallika Inc. team announced that its project’s tokens (METALLIKA) will be listed on Pancakeswap on 25th of May, 2022. This would give investors first but not the last platform to buy and sell METALLIKA tokens.

Metallika.Inc is a blockchain-powered company that tokenizes the services of mining natural resources. Companies and individuals who hold the Metallika token will be granted access to the data about mineral resources. These token holders can be part of the exploration and extraction of these resources.

A utility token that enables the operation of the Metallika DAO. The token guarantees access to the products and services of the DAO. One of the major properties of the token is that you can access it within the private Metalika DAO and other public blockchain networks like Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Ethereum. The number of supported blockchains may be increased depending on business needs. The total token supply is 300,000,000. Half of it (150,000,000) will be an ERC-20 compliant token, while the remaining half will be BEP-20.

The decentralized autonomous organization created by the Metallika Inc to operate on the blockchain autonomously. Every financial transaction within the DAO and the software rules of the smart contract will be stored within the chain of the transaction blocks. The team deployed distributed database technologies, secure timestamps to organize a secure digital ledger of contracts, deeds, and records that ensure ownership for all the DAO participants.

The major product of the DAO Metallika is cloud services. The Metallika DAO provides reliable and transparent communication between participants in the mining cycle with the cloud services. These participants are enabled to form partnerships and also obtain investments at every stage of the cycle. All members of the DAO can access the documentation stored in IPFS and manage approval processes for documentation generated during exploration. They can also issue digital commodity backend tokens that are backed by minerals.

PancakeSwap is the leading decentralized exchange, with the highest trading volumes in the market for swapping BEP-20 tokens. The PancakeSwap exchange doesn’t use order books like traditional exchanges. Instead, it uses an automated market maker (AMM) model, which matches buy and sell orders directly with others in a liquidity pool. User deposits maintain liquidity pools.

By providing liquidity to such a pool, users can earn trading fees and liquidity provider (LP) tokens. LP tokens are redeemable for the initial capital deposited, plus any fees earned, minus any impermanent loss. Furthermore, LP tokens can then be staked, farmed, and traded.

Media Contact

Company name: Metallika.Inc

Company Website: https://metallika.io/

Contact Person: Rafael Soultanov, Marketing Consultant

Email Address: [email protected]

Social Media Contacts

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Metallika.IO

Telegram: https://t.me/+D8KLYFM1CrkyNzkx

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetallikaICO



