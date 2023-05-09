Apple Insider Claims No New ‘iPhone 15 Ultra’ In 2023 – Forbes

Apple is gearing up to launch a new flagship iPhone Ultra, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. But it is not the model nor the release timeframe we expected.

Causing something of a shock, Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter reveals that Apple “has internally discussed adding a higher-end iPhone to the top of its smartphone lineup.” But this is not the ‘iPhone 15 Ultra’, a Pro Max replacement that multiple leakers, including Gurman, previously said will launch this year. The flip side is it is something much more ambitious.

Early iPhone 15 Ultra concept shows flat rather than curved edges

“Instead of renaming the Pro Max ‘the Ultra,’ Apple could add an even higher-end iPhone above both Pro models,” Gurman explains. “Internally, the company has discussed doing just that — potentially in time for the 2024 iPhone release.”

This is a potentially seismic change. For months, leakers claimed that an iPhone Ultra would be little more than a Pro Max rebrand. But with iPhone 14 sales data showing that the more expensive Pro models are monopolizing iPhone sales, Apple may believe the best option is to triple up on premium options. As Gurman notes:

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra concept based on early leaks

Comments last week from Tim Cook during Apple’s Q1 earnings call also hint at this strategy:

Ultimately, if Gurman is correct, it would mean Apple’s 2023 iPhone lineup will be unchanged: iPhone SE, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Adding an iPhone 16 Ultra to the mix in 2024 would make for a bloated range, but don’t expect that to be the case. Multiple leaks claim the iPhone SE will be scrapped, and the iPhone Plus model won’t survive much longer unless sales improve drastically.

Yes, it’s a radical shift in release strategy, but iPhone 14 sales appear to have shocked Apple enough to make it change course. It’s exciting to dream about what an iPhone Ultra could deliver, though the price tag will likely result in sleepless nights.

