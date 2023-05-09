Apple's latest MacBook Pro 14-inch just dipped to $1,799, matching lowest price on record – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Save $200 on the 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch.

Apple’s 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch in Space Gray is on sale for $1,799 this weekend, with free expedited shipping within the contiguous U.S. This is the lowest price on record for the M2 Pro-equipped laptop.

The AppleInsider Price Guide is tracking a new price drop at B&H Photo, which shaves $200 off the retail price on Apple’s standard 14-inch MacBook Pro.

Equipped with Apple’s M2 Pro chip featuring a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, this 2023 MacBook Pro also comes with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. Both the sleek Space Gray and Silver finishes are $200 off, and Payboo cardholders can even save on tax in qualifying states, allowing shoppers to further extend the savings.

Quantities may be limited for this April MacBook Pro discount and the offer may sell out or change at any time. So if you’re on the hunt for an excellent Mother’s Day gift or are looking to upgrade your own machine, now is a great time to snag one of the best deals we’ve seen on Apple’s latest release.

Those looking for additional memory, extra storage, or an upgrade to the M2 Max chip can also find exclusive discounts on every model in our 2023 14-inch MacBook Pro Price Guide.

