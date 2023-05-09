Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction: More Pain Yet To Come – NewsBTC

Cardano’s price started a major decline after it broke the key $0.4200 support. ADA could continue to move down unless it settles above the $0.50 pivot level.

In the past few days, cardano’s price saw a steady decline from well above the $0.5000 level. The bears were able to push the price below the key $0.450 and $0.420 support levels.

The decline gained pace below the $0.400 level and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). A low was formed near the $0.3500 level and the price started a minor upward move, similar to bitcoin and ethereum. ADA price climbed above the $0.3620 and $0.3700 levels.

There was a move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $0.4265 swing high to $0.3500 low. However, the price failed to continue higher and settled below $0.3800.

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $0.3700 zone. There are also two bearish trend lines forming with resistance at $0.3700 and $0.3880 on the 4-hours chart of the ADA/USD pair. The first major resistance is forming near the $0.3880 zone.



Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com

The 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $0.4265 swing high to $0.3500 low is also near $0.3880. The main resistance is now forming near the $0.4080 level and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours). If there is an upside break above the $0.408 and $0.420 resistance levels, the price could start a strong increase. In the stated case, the price could rise steadily towards the $0.50 level.

If cardano’s price fails to recover above the $0.3880 and $0.400 resistance levels, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $0.360 level.

The main support is near the $0.350 level. A downside break below the $0.350 level could open the doors for a fresh decline towards $0.320. The next major support is near the $0.300 level.

Technical Indicators

4-hours MACD – The MACD for ADA/USD is slowly losing momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for ADA/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $0.360, $0.350 and $0.300.

Major Resistance Levels – $0.3700, $0.388 and $0.408.

