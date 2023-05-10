Home Latest News OpenAI introduces GPT-4: The 'most capable and aligned' chatbot yet that can...

OpenAI introduces GPT-4: The 'most capable and aligned' chatbot yet that can process images too – The Economic Times

By
Josh Durso
-

Artificial Intelligence platform OpenAI has launched the newest version of ChatGPT called GPT-4, which its CEO Sam Altman said is the most capable and aligned model from the company yet. OpenAI said in a blog post that its latest technology is “multimodal,” meaning images and text prompts can generate content. Watch
Log In/Connect with:
Will be displayed
Will not be displayed
Will be displayed
Trending Now
Popular Categories
Hot on Web
In Case you missed it
Top Calculators
Follow us on:
Find this comment offensive?
Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action
Reason for reporting:
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

source

Previous articleNFT Sales in 2022 Nearly Matched the 2021 Boom, Despite Market Crash – Decrypt
Next articleStream It Or Skip It: 'Thicker Than Water' On Netflix, A French Drama About A Woman Who Covers Her Brother's Crimes, Even If It Ruins Her Life – Decider
Josh Durso
He is currently Editor at Inferse.com. He is a political columnist for the Finger Lakes Times, Eiram.org, and is the co-founder of InFocus.co. His passions include politics, golf, the media, and gadgets.