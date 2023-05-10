OpenAI introduces GPT-4: The 'most capable and aligned' chatbot yet that can process images too – The Economic Times

Artificial Intelligence platform OpenAI has launched the newest version of ChatGPT called GPT-4, which its CEO Sam Altman said is the most capable and aligned model from the company yet. OpenAI said in a blog post that its latest technology is “multimodal,” meaning images and text prompts can generate content. Watch

