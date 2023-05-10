Stream It Or Skip It: 'Thicker Than Water' On Netflix, A French Drama About A Woman Who Covers Her Brother's Crimes, Even If It Ruins Her Life – Decider

Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls “British Press Being So Horrible” After Her ‘Shakespeare in Love’ Oscar Win: “Totally Overwhelming”

Is ‘Love Again’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Tom Jones’ On PBS, A Romance-Focused Adaptation Of Henry Fielding’s Novel

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Spring Breakthrough’ on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Proves We Need More Keesha Sharp

Where to Watch the First ‘Book Club’ Movie Before ‘Book Club: The Next Chapter’

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘A Man Called Otto’ on Netflix, Starring Tom Hanks as a Stereotypical Grumpy Old Man

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Tommy Little: Pretty Fly For A Dickhead’ On Prime Video, The Australian Comedian Takes Flight

Is It Woke?: ‘Blazing Saddles’

Keith Carradine Is In “Complete Support” Of His ‘Pretty Baby’ Co-Star Brooke Shields’ Emotional Journey: “She’s A Woman of Great Substance”

Actress Bel Powley Claims She Was Once Touched “Inappropriately” By A Senior Crew Member: “I Was Too Scared To Rock The Boat”

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Based on a True Story? How Swedish Author Fredrik Backman Came Up With His Character

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Manifest West’ on Hulu, a Thoughtful Dramatic Thriller About a Family Off the Grid

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘To the End’ on Hulu, a Political Doc About Climate Activists Swimming Against the Current of American Politics

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Charles In His Own Words’ on Disney+ and Hulu, Which Looks at King Charles’s Life Through A Lifetime of Media Coverage

Drew Barrymore Parodies ‘Barbie’ at MTV Movies & TV Awards by Showing up as Barbie’s Sister Skipper

Richard Dreyfuss Rips the Oscars for New “Patronizing” Inclusivity Mandates: “Are We Crazy?”

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Thalia’s Mixtape: El Soundtrack De Mi Vida’ on Paramount+, The Latin Music Superstar’s Celebratory Docuseries About The Power Of Music

How to Watch and Stream Eurovision 2023 Semi-Finals and Finals in the US

‘Liza With A Z’ Showcases Liza Minnelli At The Peak Of Her ’70s Star Power

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All’ on Disney+, Where The Superstar Singer Takes Work And Life to The Nth Degree

Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’s “Kiss The Girl” Ruins Everything Good About the Original Version

The ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Sea Shanty Is An Ear Worm That Will Haunt Your Dreams

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ on Disney+, Director David Lowery’s Lightly Visionary Disney Rehash

Where Was ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ Filmed? Filming Locations for the Disney+ Movie

‘Succession’ Season 4 Episode 7 Recap: “Tailgate Party”

‘Succession’ Season 4 Episode 7 “Tailgate Party” Officially Blows Up Tom & Shiv

Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Coolidge Were Set To Host Final ‘SNL’ Episodes Of This Season — But Then The WGA Strike Started

New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: Netflix’s ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ + More

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals That Killer ‘Citadel’ Episode 2 Fight Left Her With a “Lot of Bumps and Bruises”

Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden Totally Had Friday Night Martini Parties on the ‘Citadel’ Set

‘Citadel’ Episode Guide: When Do New Episodes Premiere on Prime Video?

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Citadel’ On Prime Video, Where Two Spies Protect Humanity After Their Memories Were Wiped

‘Fatal Attraction’ Episode 4 Recap: Deadpool

‘Fatal Attraction’ Episode 3 Recap: From a Certain Point of View

‘Fatal Attraction’ Episode 2 Recap: The Beginning & End of the Affair

‘Fatal Attraction’ Episode 1 Recap: Business with Pleasure

The Companion Novel To ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Is Now On Sale

‘Queen Charlotte’: Arsema Thomas Explains How Falling in Love Sets Lady Danbury Free

‘Queen Charlotte’ Stars Sam Clemmett and Freddie Dennis Share Their Theories About What Happened to Reynolds

India Amarteifio and Sam Clemmett Explain How ‘Queen Charlotte’ and Brimsley’s Hilarious Scenes are Deeper Than They Seem

Alyssa Farah Griffin Tells ‘The View’ Her Husband Does Not Let Her Ride the Subway in NYC: “People Are Not Wrong to Feel Unsafe”

Joy Behar Sends ‘The View’ Into Awkward Silence While Discussing Subway Chokehold Victim: “If He Lived in Texas, They Would Give Him a Gun”

Sunny Hostin Is Sorry for Saying Whoopi Goldberg Farts the Most on ‘The View’: “She Didn’t Like It”

‘The View’ Expresses Sympathy for Prince Harry at King Charles III’s Coronation: “He Had the Nosebleed Seats”

Writers Strike 2023: Which TV Shows Are Shut Down? And Which Shows Are Still Filming?

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: Birth Ritual

New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: Netflix’s ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ + More

Melanie Lynskey Adds Clarity to Past Comments About Being Body-Shamed on ‘Yellowjackets’ Set: “It Was Literally One Time”

Chasten Buttigieg Emotionally Recalls Thinking He Was “The Only Gay Person in the World,” Sending Drew Barrymore Into Tears

Drew Barrymore Parodies ‘Barbie’ at MTV Movies & TV Awards by Showing up as Barbie’s Sister Skipper

Drew Barrymore Tells Vanessa Hudgens About Her Dating App Experience: “Don’t Think Anything’s Clicking”

Why Isn’t ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ on Today? Here’s When New Episodes Will Return

Shows where people who are not criminals get entangled into a criminal enterprise tend to go off the rails at some point, usually as the non-criminal starts straining credibility with how they avoid either law enforcement or the wrath of the criminals they’re involved with. A new French thriller has an up-and-coming news presenter getting involved with a drug dealer in order to protect her brother.

Opening Shot: A closeup of a woman in a knit cap. A police detective asks if she wants anything to drink. “Fuck off. That’s what I wanted to say,” we hear her say in voice over.

The Gist: Earlier that day, Fara Bentayeb (Nawell Madani) is getting ready for work in her tiny apartment in the 14th arrondissement in Paris. She’s in the tony neighborhood, even though she can barely afford it as a cable news field reporter, because living in the projects where her family lives would not serve her well. She’s about to go on an assignment, knowing that her eight years of grinding away will pay off: She’s being announced as a new presenter of her network’s afternoon newscast.

The story she goes on is about riots by the Arab community in those projects, but Fara tells the show’s producer, Alban (Paul Hamy), that there’s nothing there but a burned-out car. He tells her to work with it. But before the newscast throws to her, she learns that she was passed over for the anchor gig, which prompts her to have an on-camera outburst about how she’s reporting fake news.

Of course, the rant goes viral, and Fara, who aspired to be France’s first Arab news presenter since she was a kid, figures that bridge is burned. Right before going to her mom’s flat for Ramadan dinner, she gets a call from her little brother Selim (Radouan Leflahi), whom she basically raised after their father left and their mother had to work full-time. He wants to park his van in her garage before he goes off to meet someone.

Later that night, at her mother’s apartment, her sisters Souhila (Kahina Carina) and Yasmina (Carmina Amarouche) are there with their families… but no Selim. During dinner, Fara gets a call from Alban telling her that her viral rant forced the network’s hand, and she’ll be getting the afternoon anchor job, after all. Soon after, the police show up; the three sisters plus Souhila’s teenage daughter Lina (Aida Guechoud) are all brought in to be questioned about Salim’s whereabouts.

After the questioning, they hear from one of the detectives the reason why the cops are looking for Selim; he hit a policeman with his car during a traffic stop and then drove off.

Fara now realizes she’s an accessory, since Selim’s damaged van is in her garage. The sisters and Lina try to figure out what to do; Lina, who’s about to start her new high-profile job, certainly can’t be associated with Selim’s activity, but she also wants to keep her little brother out of trouble. The plan is hatched: Drive the van to the projects and set it on fire, as if it was involved in one of the riots. What Fara and her sisters don’t know is that someone is looking for the van, and it’s not the police.

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Thicker Than Water certainly comes off like a French take on Good Girls.

Our Take: Madani co-created Thicker Than Water (Original title: Jusqu’ici tout va bien) with Simon Jablonka; it’s not a stretch to think that she’s going to put Fara in all sorts of jeopardy, even as she tries to advance her news career. Unlike other shows of this type, where everyday people get into deep crap with the police, drug dealers or both and try to scramble their way out, the way Fara gets into this situation doesn’t ring as far-fetched.

Fara puts her career and the freedom of herself and her sisters and niece in jeopardy because she’s trying to protect her brother. Madani and Jablonka make sure that the audience knows that Fara’s loyalty to her family isn’t just cultural, but also a direct result of her family’s history. Her father left, her mother worked her butt off to make ends meet, and the only people that the Bentayeb siblings had to rely on were each other. Fara’s voice over expressly makes a point about her almost motherly bond with her little brother Selim.

So it stands to reason that, despite everything that Selim might be in trouble for, Fara and her sisters will try to protect him as much as they can. Where that will get them is the most interesting aspect of the series. It seems that they’ll get in deep with the drug kingpin that Selim is working for, given that they essentially stole the haul Selim was transporting. If where they end up going is in ridiculously implausible directions, then it’ll be a disappointment. But the more gritty and realistic Madani and Jablonka are with the story, the better it will be.

Sex and Skin: None in the first episode.

Parting Shot: Fara gets into bed with Alban (d’oh!) and he whispers her first news introduction into her ear. Meanwhile, the van that they supposedly burned sits in the lot; the bumper falls off and kilos of drugs fall out.

Sleeper Star: Aida Guechoud is fun to watch as the rebellious and ballsy Lina. We liked when she told the horndog teen boys at the gas station to “get a better car” when they proposed she drive off with them.

Most Pilot-y Line: As always, narration is better when kept to a minimum, and Fara’s narration is certainly not minimal in the first episode.

Our Call: STREAM IT. With eight relatively short episodes, Thicker Than Water has every opportunity to stick to the story of the sisters going to great lengths to protect their brother and not stray all that much. If that happens, viewers will enjoy a quick, gritty thriller.

Joel Keller (@joelkeller) writes about food, entertainment, parenting and tech, but he doesn’t kid himself: he’s a TV junkie. His writing has appeared in the New York Times, Slate, Salon, RollingStone.com, VanityFair.com, Fast Company and elsewhere.

This story has been shared 11,884 times. 11,884

This story has been shared 5,967 times. 5,967

This story has been shared 4,681 times. 4,681

This story has been shared 3,360 times. 3,360

This story has been shared 3,006 times. 3,006

This story has been shared 2,504 times. 2,504

This story has been shared 1,795 times. 1,795

This story has been shared 1,737 times. 1,737

This story has been shared 1,405 times. 1,405

This story has been shared 1,335 times. 1,335

This story has been shared 1,030 times. 1,030

This story has been shared 958 times. 958

This story has been shared 638 times. 638

This story has been shared 567 times. 567

This story has been shared 493 times. 493

source