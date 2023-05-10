Owning a Rivian R1T: The 6-Month Check-In – MotorTrend

Last June, I took delivery of Rivian R1T number 5020, in Compass Yellow over Forest Edge (green). Seeing as it’s been half a year, and my family and I have covered 7,318 miles in that time, I thought it was time for an update on what life with the world’s first electric supertruck has been like. After all, not only is my truck a fairly early build, but Rivian is a brand-new company. For the most part, the ownership experience has been overwhelmingly great. I don’t think I’ve ever been as happy with anything I’ve ever bought. Maybe my second WRX, a 2006 wagon in Subaru Rally Blue. Maybe. The R1T hasn’t been perfect, but it has been even better than I thought it might be. Let’s dig in.

Before the nitty-gritty, the anecdote I’ve busted out the most: After about four weeks of ownership, my wife said, “I don’t think I’ve been to the gas station in a month!” (Her sense of the passage of time is impeccable.) We’d briefly discussed the benefits of owning an electric vehicle before buying the Rivian, but neither of us fully grasped the reality of having a car (or truck, in this case) that refuels by charging at home. We’re also lucky that, if we ever did forget to plug it in overnight, we have two fast chargers within a couple miles of our home. LA, baby. Knock on wood, we have yet to forget.

The Rivian R1T makes a lot of weird noises. Perhaps it’s because there’s no engine to drown them out, but especially at low speeds, odd chirps, clicks, clangs, and clunks abound. One that seems to be coming from the gear tunnel area sounds like fluid sloshing. What could it be? I’m guessing it’s battery cooling fluid, but that’s a guess. I typically only hear it when I’m slowly backing down my street at a few miles per hour, but it’s weird. The other day, with the steering wheel fully turned to the right, the front passenger wheel (I think) started making a loud clicking noise. I straightened the wheel, then turned it all the way again, and the noise was gone. Poof, vanished. Weird, I know. For the first two weeks of ownership, there was a loud pinging coming from the driver-side B-pillar that was annoying to the point that I filed a ticket with Rivian about it. Then the noise just went away on its own and never came back. Weird again, but I’ll take it.

I’d never seriously thought about owning a truck (maybe if I lived in Wyoming), and the only time I’d ever heard my wife mention them was when she was admiring something like a 1953 Chevy pickup, but we’re both smitten. Here’s an example: For about the first four hours of my wife’s maiden voyage, she wasn’t thrilled with the R1T. “It’s too big,” she texted me. Then she came home and said the magic words: “It’s got a pretty good turning radius.” Now, the R1T has a large, 135.8-inch wheelbase, and consequently has a lousy turning radius. However, I’ve known my wife for 15 years and what she meant to say is that it’s easy to park. The R1T has a decent camera system (it could stand to be higher in resolution), and somehow drives a bit smaller than it is. Forget the wheelbase—it’s nearly 82 inches wide! Still, simple to park for a biggish truck.

As far as the truck part of the experience goes, yes, I’ve had to help friends move twice, but being able to toss my kid’s soiled whatevers into the bed and not worry about it is perhaps the ultimate luxury. If you’ve ever had a 5-year-old, you know what I’m talking about. Speaking of the kid, we kept two folding chairs in the gear tunnel during soccer season. This left the frunk free for groceries (it swallows about 10 bags) and the bed open for bed stuff, like hauling cardboard to the recycling center and trash to the dump. My wife kept coming home with pieces of furniture that she could suddenly just go grab on her own. The relatively short, 4.5-foot-long bed is fine 95 percent of the time, but I’d love to have a bed extender. Also, my kid loves putting stuff in the gear tunnel, as well as showing it off to his friends.

If you look at social media, you no doubt heard about the Rivian recall. Here’s the short version: Some 13,000 Rivians possibly left the factory with two loose bolts, one atop each steering knuckle. Some outlets were a touch hyperbolic in their coverage of said recall, but it turned out to be a gigantic nothingburger. How large a nothingburger? You had the option to drive the truck to a service center and owners were assured via email that it would be a quick process. Or Rivian would come to you. I asked them to come to me.

After a two- or three-day wait, a matching Compass Yellow service R1T arrived at my home. The technician had me raise my truck to its full off-road height (15 inches), turn the steering wheel all the way in one direction, wait 30 seconds while he checked the torque on the first bolt, turn the wheel all the way the other direction, wait 30 seconds again, and done. Turned out my bolts were torqued properly. He was at my house for maybe 5 minutes, and he would have left sooner if I hadn’t asked him how many vehicles he was servicing per day (about 25) and if he’d found any with loose bolts (none). Again, mega-nothingburger, at least in this case, and I remain impressed by the way Rivian handled it. And 13,000 vehicles is nothing in the grand automotive scheme of things.

On September 21, R1T owners received an email stating the company is aware that many powered tonneau covers (standard on Launch Edition trucks like mine) were failing, and that Rivian is working on a solution. If your cover wasn’t working, Rivian would fix it, and eventually all will be replaced, as the design of the cover is “suboptimal.” I’d heard tales of these covers breaking, but ours was working fine. We kept using it and I didn’t worry about it. Then my wife texted me to let me know that, A, it was raining and she had stuff in the bed, and, B, the tonneau cover was jammed halfway out. Oh, joy. I tried manually unjamming it and ripped it into two pieces.

I contacted Rivian and was told that they’d replace my truck’s cover. Moreover, they’d drop off a different R1T that I could drive around while mine was in the shop. How cool is that? Pretty dang cool, although I realize I may have gotten special treatment with this repair. The truck was back with a slightly revised version of the original powered tonneau cover in two days. It seems to work about the same, and I have a slight suspicion it will eventually break again. Characteristically, Rivian is being unnecessarily tight-lipped about the real, long-term solution (there will be a new design when they get around to it) but the email did say, “Our goal is to have a solution early next year.” Coming soon, hopefully!

I get asked about the range almost as much as I get asked, “Did you get the kitchen?” For the record, I most certainly did not get the $6,500 kitchen. Our R1T had the 20-inch Pirelli Scorpion off-road tires and we drove the truck, let’s say, hard. On the rare occasions that we fully charge up to 100 percent (three times I believe) the predictive computer says the truck can go 270 miles. The range was 314 miles on street tires, but a recent over-the-air update increased this to 328 miles. The longest one-way trip our truck’s been on was about 130 miles, and that was to San Diego, which, though not stocked with chargers, has a bunch. Range simply hasn’t been an issue. Typically, we charge the truck to 70 percent (198 miles) and then run it down to 15 or 20 percent, as this is supposed to extend battery life. If I know a big driving day is coming, I’ll juice it up to 85 percent. That said, I’m well overdue for a Vegas trip. Stay tuned.

Aside from the tonneau cover, the only thing that’s gone wrong on my R1T is the auxiliary air compressor. Not the one that makes the truck rise up and down, but the one in the bed that’s used to inflate the tires, soccer balls, and what-have-you. In an unfortunate coincidence, I not only used the onboard compressor to fill the Rivian’s tires (and those on my friend’s Land Rover Defender 110) after a morning of off-roading, but later that evening there was an OTA update. The next day, I decided to play around with the Staun tire deflators I’d used the day before (the Stauns come preset to 18 psi; I decided to reset them to 25 psi) and when it came time to reinflate back to 48 psi, the compressor quit after two tires.

It just stopped working. Nothing. I reached out to my contact at Rivian, and I also filed a ticket on the app (this is how all service requests get initiated) and scheduled a time to bring the R1T in for service. Hours later, my contact got back to me and said hold on, the update from the day before was the culprit. A new, small update was being pushed out. Install that and see. I did, and voila! The air compressor worked. Brave new world out there, I tell you.

I’ve been off-roading a few times with the R1T and remain as impressed with it as I was when we drove one across the country. However, when I went ‘wheeling with the aforementioned Defender 110, I noticed that its BFG K02s looked invincible over jagged rocks, whereas the stock Pirelli Scorpions on my Rivian looked a bit … weaker. Watching my friend bound the R1T up some slick rock, the limiting factor really did seem to be the rubber. The R1T isn’t light (7,200 pounds) and when aired down, I just didn’t like the look of the Pirellis. Yeah, I aired them down to 18 psi (see above) and Rivian recommends 28 psi (oops), but still.

After a couple conversations with Four Wheeler off-road expert Sean Holman, I settled on some replacement meats: a fresh set of Toyo Open Country A/T IIIs sized just like the stock tires, 275/65R20. Why not the K02s? Too heavy, and that fact might really impact range. The Open Country IIIs add 7 pounds per corner. That’s not great, but it’s not the end of the world on a truck with 908 lb-ft of torque.

Since installing ’em, I’ve yet to take the truck off-road. However, on road, the Toyos seem just as quiet as stock, and perhaps a touch quieter. They require more pressure (53 psi versus 48) but they do seem to ride better on the freeway than the Scorpions. At lower speeds around town, they make the R1T feel more “truck-like,” which I think is a synonym for less sporty. As for how the new tires affect range (my big worry), there doesn’t seem to be much of a hit, if any at all. Stay tuned, though, as I’m going to take a closer look at this. Final Toyo note—they look tougher than the stock rubber.

All in all, I remain totally and thoroughly impressed with my Rivian R1T. I’ll report in again after six more months and see if I feel the same.

