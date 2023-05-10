Microsoft launches Windows Autopatch for Windows 10 and … – BetaNews

Having previously released a public preview earlier this year, Microsoft has announced the general availability of Windows Autopatch. Aimed at enterprise users of Windows 10 and Windows 11, the service helps to automate the process of keeping critical software updated.
In addition to Windows itself, Windows Autopatch will also keep Microsoft Edge and Office software up to date, helping to eliminate — or at least reduce — the risk of bugs and security issues. As well as ensuring all of the latest patches and updates are installed, the service simplifies the process of rolling back changes should a problematic update be rolled out.
While Windows Autopatch may sound like something that everyone could benefit from, it is something that is only being made available to customers with Windows Enterprise E3 and E5 licenses.
For anyone who has not kept up to date with all of the announcements from Microsoft in recent months, the company explains just what the new service is:
Windows Autopatch automates updating of Windows 10/11, Microsoft Edge, and Microsoft 365 software. Essentially, Microsoft engineers use the Windows Update for Business client policies and deployment service tools on your behalf. The service creates testing rings and monitors rollouts-pausing and even rolling back changes where possible.
Microsoft also shares a video highlight the benefits of Windows Autopatch:
The company has created a dedicated Windows Autopatch community to enable users to ask questions and get help. There is also detailed documentation and a regularly updated FAQ.
