Microsoft Surface Pro 9 tablet with Core i7 and 16GB RAM is back … – Notebookcheck.net

While Windows tablets such as the current Surface Pro 9 aren’t necessarily the most sensible choice for regular media consumption or casual browsing on the couch, these portable devices are great for productivity and can also serve as a primary computing device for many users. Therefore, a new sale discount for the aforementioned Microsoft slate might be worth a closer look.
More precisely, the highly rated seller "Beach Camera" is currently offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 configuration with an Intel Core i7-1255U Alder Lake CPU as well as 16GB of soldered DDR5 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage for US$1,299 including free shipping on Amazon. This sale only applies to the gorgeous "Forest Green" color version of the Windows tablet, and most importantly, it appears to match Amazon’s lowest price ever for this specific variant of the Surface Pro 9 according to a well-known price tracker.
Please consult our comprehensive review for more details on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9. Additionally, we’ve also created a comparison video with one of its closest competitors, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1. In short, we praised the Windows tablet for its good 120Hz IPS display, high performance and well-built chassis. On the other hand, the case can get quite warm under load, and the battery life is also fairly short in comparison to similar devices. Overall, this deal is worth consideration for users who are looking for a more productivity-focused alternative to the omnipresent iPad and its rather limited iPadOS 16.
Order the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (i7, 16/256GB) on sale for US$1,299 at Amazon
Disclaimer: Notebookcheck is not responsible for price changes carried out by retailers. The discounted price or deal mentioned in this item was available at the time of writing and may be subject to time restrictions and/or limited unit availability.
Amazon, Image: Microsoft
