How to Install TPlayer on FireStick in Just 2 Minutes – Fire Stick Tricks

Today, I will explain how to install the TPlayer app on FireStick. TPlayer helps you play movies and videos on your FireStick TV. This article features its installation steps and how you can make the best of this video player. Keep in mind that TPlayer is compatible with all Fire TVs with Fire OS, FireStick 4K, FireStick lite, FireStick 4K Max, and Fire TV Cube.

TPlayer is a powerful video player for FireStick TVs and comes with loads of valuable features like an interactive control as well as subtitle support.

This video player can quickly become one of your favorites because of its impressive UI design as well as integrated features that support most video formats and allow you to easily control what you are watching without having to worry about compatibility issues.

TPlayer is also required with the Tea TV app. Tea TV does not support any other player presently.

Any application not available in official stores and installed from a third-party source may be harmful to your device. Hackers spread malicious APKs on the internet to get access to devices or harm user data.

However, trustworthy websites always maintain official APK sources for the apps. Therefore, we emphasize you only download APK files from official APK websites.

The APK and download links mentioned in this article have been checked on VirusTotal, and we have found no issues.



Installing the TPlayer APK on FireStick is entirely legal, as the app is available for free on public platforms. However, when you integrate this player with a third-party streaming app, you may end up watching copyrighted content accidentally.

We do not encourage piracy. However, your privacy is important. Therefore, we recommend using ExpressVPN with TPlayer to ensure your streaming data is hidden from everyone.

Here are some of the top features of TPlayer:

The TPlayer App is not officially available on the Amazon App Store and, therefore, has to be installed from third-party sources, known as the sideloading method.

Note: Even though the app is not available on the Amazon App Store, it is still available on other leading stores like the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Let’s get started.

Please feel free to skip this part if you have already installed third-party applications or know how to enable the Unknown Sources permission on FireStick TV.

You may have to follow some extra steps to ready up your FireStick device when you are installing a third-party application for the first time.

1. Turn on your FireStick.

2. Select Find and then click on the search bar.



3. Search for Downloader App.

4. Click on it.



5. Press Get and Wait for the app to Install.



6. Hold the home button on your remote to open settings.



7. Navigate to Developer Options in My Fire TV settings.

Note: If you do not see Developer Options, go to Settings > My Fire TV > About.

Now, select Fire TV Stick and click it 7 times to enable Developer Options. If you’re still not sure how to do it, here’s a : If you do not see Developer Options, go toNow, selectandto enable Developer Options. If you’re still not sure how to do it, here’s a step-by-step guide to enable developer options



8. Toggle the switch to ON next to Allow Apps from Unknown Sources or toggle the switch to ON next to Install Unknown Apps and allow the permission to the Downloader App on the next page.



9. You are all set and ready to sideload apps and APKs.

Alternatively, this link lets you read our dedicated guide to sideloading third-party APKs on your FireStick TV.

To start side-loading the TPlayer App on your Amazon TV, you should also keep some things in mind beforehand.

Always double-check these items in case you are proceeding with a new sideload.

It is recommended to thoroughly understand the guide above to install third-party applications on your device and successfully side load APK using the downloader app. If you do not set up your device before installing TPlayer APK, it can lead to failed installations.

Now that you have set up your first device and are ready to install the app on your FireStick device, here are the steps and procedures you must follow to do it successfully.

Launch your FireStick.

1. Open the Downloader App using your remote.



2. Enter firesticktricks.com/tplayer in the URL section.

Note: FireStickTricks.com is not associated with the owners or developers of the TPlayer app.



3. Click on Go.

4. The app will start downloading.

5. The downloader app will ask for your permission to install the application. Click Install.



The installation of TPlayer on FireStick is complete.

Using the TPlayer App on your FireStick is not that hard. You can simply navigate and utilize the app using your FireStick remote. You can use your remote to switch between its tabs and effectively control the app using your remote buttons or voice commands.



We wouldn’t be wrong if we said TPlayer is toe-to-toe with the following apps.

Lately, the reviews for TPlayer have been dropping because of random bugs after an update. Therefore, if you get bored using the TPlayer, you still have other options.

This guide demonstrated how to install TPlayer on FireStick. You can now use this media player with TeaTV and other supported apps.

