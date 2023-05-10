How to Spot and Avoid WhatsApp Scams – Money

By clicking “TRY IT”, I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money’s Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information.

WhatsApp has over two billion users, making it one of the world’s most popular instant messaging apps. Given its popularity, it’s no surprise that some are trying to exploit it to try to steal your personal and financial data.

Scammers operating through the messaging app contact people through texts or phone calls, often impersonating legitimate entities. They sometimes also demand money with threats of harming a loved one.

WhatsApp scams are constantly evolving, making some of them hard to spot. However, there are some ways you can identify the most common red flags.

Read on for our guide to WhatsApp scams and how to avoid them.

WhatsApp allows users to send texts and voice recordings, make video and voice calls, share documents and more.

Perhaps one of WhatsApp’s most attractive features is that it uses end-to-end encryption. With this secure messaging method, only the sender and receiver can read sent messages. In fact, when you open up a new chat on WhatsApp, a notification states that no one outside of that chat, not even Whatsapp, can read or listen to anything shared.

The app also lets you create encrypted backups of your chats. This allows you to save a copy of your conversations to iCloud or Google Drive that can only be accessed with a password or an encryption key.

WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption makes it a relatively secure messaging service, and can prevent hackers from reading your conversations. However, WhatsApp users are still at risk for other types of scams .

Some WhatsApp scams involve cybercriminals sending messages that trick people into sharing personal or financial information, such as a password, credit card number or Social Security number. They may also get you to click a malicious link by impersonating a friend or designing a notification that resembles one from a legit company. Malicious links can infect your device with a virus or other malware in order to access your data.

Once scammers steal your information, they can gain access to your email, banking or social media accounts. They could also steal your identity and apply for credit cards or loans.

WhatsApp scams are increasingly becoming more sophisticated, making them harder to spot if you don’t know exactly what to look out for. Luckily, most fraudsters use similar approaches, and learning which these are can reduce your chances of becoming a victim.

Most WhatsApp scams involve messages that:

Although not as common, some scammers might also call you through WhatsApp. In this case, ask which institution they represent. Then, contact the company or agency to corroborate what the callers told you. If the caller threatens you with the safety of a loved one, call your loved one directly to make sure their safe

WhatsApp scammers often pose as someone you know or a well-known entity, like a credit card company or government agency. They’re usually pretty good at creating a sense of urgency, claiming that an immediate response is required to avoid an unpleasant outcome.

Common scamming techniques include texts saying a loved one is in imminent danger or that you need to update an account’s billing information to avoid fees. However, fraudsters constantly design new methods to align with recent national events. For example, during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, many people received texts with offers for bogus cures and tests.

The main types of WhatsApp scams include:

Family emergency scams, or impersonation scams, happen when someone contacts the victim pretending to be a relative. To convince victims, the scammer might say that their phone broke and that they’re using a replacement or a friend’s phone.

The impostor then asks for money to solve an emergency. For example, the person might say they need cash urgently, and that their wallet was stolen.

In this type of scam, fraudsters contact you claiming they’ve kidnapped a relative or friend. They then try to coerce you into paying a ransom with threats of violence.

The fraud might seem realistic if the criminals accessed the supposed victim’s information (like their name or favorite hangout spots) through social media.

Account takeover scams involve receiving a text that says one of your online accounts requires immediate attention. These messages usually state your account was locked due to suspicious activities or that it might be suspended due to outdated billing information.

When you call the number or click a link provided in the message, the thief will ask for your private information or account details. The person could take over your social media accounts and could start contacting your friends for money.

A fraudster impersonates a government employee or sends a text that looks like it’s from an official agency, like the Social Security Administration or Internal Revenue Service. The person then asks you to pay a fine or debt to avoid legal action. They might even know some of your personal data, like your name or address.

Note that government agencies won’t ever contact you through text, call or email, much less leave you a voicemail.

The target receives a text informing them that they’ve won a giveaway. They’re then instructed to reply with personal details or to follow a link to claim their prize.

It’s easy to spot these scams if the award notification is for a giveaway you didn’t participate in or if you’re asked for some form of payment. If you’re unsure about the authenticity of a sweepstake, contact the brand directly through their website or social media to double-check.

Cryptocurrency scams are trending and involve crooks pretending to be finance experts that offer too-good-to-be-true investment opportunities. They might also advise you to move your existing investment funds from a legitimate crypto exchange to a fraudulent one they control.

Romance scams are especially prevalent in online dating sites like Tinder or eHarmony. However, once you get matched with someone through these dating services, the schemer might convince you to move the conversation over to WhatsApp.

In WhatsApp, the criminal tries to connect with you emotionally, sometimes professing their undying love and how they’re willing to leave their current life behind to be with you. Then, they start asking for money with the excuse of needing financial help.

Staying safe on WhatsApp starts by knowing how to recognize the most common types of scams. But here are some additional tips to help you avoid becoming a victim:

There is no tool to help you weed out fake Whatsapp numbers or accounts. However, there are some simple steps you can take to find out.

Try Googling the phone number . A quick search can reveal, for example, whether the number is from another country while the caller claims to be in the U.S. You might also find other people posting warnings about that exact number.

You can also run the number through a reverse phone lookup site. These services are like search engines that dig for data about a particular phone number. Note, however, that most reverse phone lookup services are not free, and the ones that are provide very little identifying information.

If your online search is unsuccessful, it’s better to be cautious and not answer any messages from unfamiliar contacts.

If you think you might have fallen for a scam, these are the steps you should take:

If you believe you’ve been the victim of identity theft, check out our in-depth guide on how to report identity theft.

When you report a WhatsApp message, it’s analyzed by artificial intelligence software and content moderators.

The last five messages you received from the reported contact are reviewed for violations of WhatsApp’s Terms of Service, which forbid publishing deceitful messages or impersonating someone. If the company finds that the reported message violates the usage terms, the account that sent it is banned.

Reporting a scam on WhatsApp is simple. Here’s what you need to do:

Android users:

iPhone users:

