What is Amazon Luna? – About Amazon

Cloud gaming allows gamers to play console-quality games on devices they already own. And as more people seek flexibility and access to games at home and on the go, cloud gaming, and Luna—Amazon’s cloud gaming service—is going with them.

Luna offers a curated selection of games that you can play on the go, on the couch, or anywhere else you have an internet connection. Amazon Luna first launched in the United States in 2022, but as of last week, Luna is now available to customers in the United Kingdom, Germany, and Canada.

Curious about Amazon Luna? Here’s everything you need to know about the service.

As the name implies, cloud gaming works by streaming games from cloud servers, and Luna runs on Amazon’s powerful cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS makes it easy to stream games without lengthy downloads or updates. It allows your device to run high-quality games without the need for an expensive gaming PC or console, complicated setup, or heavy computer processing.

You can play at home or on the go, wherever you have a stable internet connection. Amazon recommends an internet speed of at least a sustained 10Mbps for the best gaming experience. You can play Luna on iOS, Android, PC, Mac, and Fire tablets. Luna is also available on Fire TV and, in the U.S., on select Samsung smart TVs.

You need a controller to play Amazon Luna games, and they work best with the Luna Controller. Amazon designed and optimized it for cloud gaming, and it connects to your device via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The Luna Controller allows you to effortlessly control your game and reduces gameplay latency. Gamers can seamlessly switch between screens—such as moving from a Fire TV to a mobile phone—without additional pairing or configuration changes. The Luna Controller has an ergonomic design and feels comfortable in the hands, and is available for $69.99.

You can also download the free Luna Phone Controller app from the Amazon, iOS, and Android app stores, and can play Luna with many other compatible controllers. (The list is here.)

In addition to the United States, the Luna Controller is also available in Canada, Germany, and the UK.

Luna offers a selection of games to choose from for different types of gamers. Whether it’s casual games, retro classics, or AAA titles, there is always something interesting to play. Starting April 1, Prime members can play a rotating selection of games at no additional cost as part of the Prime Gaming offer, and Luna+ is always adding more titles including recent additions like Batman™: Arkham Knight from award-winning Arkham trilogy from Rocksteady Studios, as well as LEGO DC Super-Villains, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, and more.

For a monthly fee, the Luna+, Ubisoft +, and Jackbox Games subscription packages feature a variety of additional games.

Luna + ($9.99/month) gives you access to a variety of fan-favorite titles across genres, like Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition, Spongebob: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated and Resident Evil 2.

With the Ubisoft+ subscription ($17.99/month), you can access a large library of Ubisoft titles including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Far Cry 5, Rainbow Six Extraction, and more.

Fans of co-op party games can discover new favorites with The Jackbox Party Pack 9 and Drawful 2 with the Jackbox Games subscription ($4.99/month).

Luna offers great value and access to amazing games. Amazon Prime members can play a rotating selection of games on Luna every month at no additional cost. Additionally, Prime members and Luna+ subscribers with an Ubisoft account can link it to Luna and play select Ubisoft PC games they already own on any device.

To start gaming on Luna now, click here. Not in the US? Click here if you’re in Canada, here if you’re in Germany, or here if you’re in the UK.

