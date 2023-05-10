Elon Musk's Tweet Grabs XRP Army's Attention, Max Keiser Reaffirms His BTC at $220,000 Prediction, Ripple Partners with Montenegro Central Bank: Crypto News Digest by U.Today – U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day for you.

Elon Musk has once again appeared at the center of attention thanks to his recent tweet, which by now has gained over 170,000 likes and 44.3 million views. This time, the eccentric centibillionaire wrote only one letter, X. The tweet’s comments section exploded with thousands of assumptions about the meaning behind Musk’s cryptic message, with some suggesting that it is simply the name of the Tesla CEO’s youngest son, X AE A-XII, or X for short. @MackAttackXRP, an active member of the XRP community, also commented on what Musk may have meant by sharing the logo of XRP cryptocurrency. However, the head of Twitter has confirmed numerous times that he remains loyal only to Dogecoin meme crypto and never shared his take on XRP in any way.

As market participants are excited about Bitcoin breaking through the $30,000 barrier for the first time since last June, pro-BTC advocate Max Keiser took to Twitter to say that the king crypto is on a fun ride to $220,000. Keiser expressed his optimism regarding Bitcoin reaching this astonishing price level numerous times over the past year. Now, seeing the flagship asset hitting $30,000, the prominent crypto podcaster decided to reiterate his price prediction. As reported, Keiser said that the $220,000 price forecast for Bitcoin would come in a flash. At the time of writing, BTC has erased some of its gains and is currently changing hands at $29,984, per CoinMarketCap.

As shared by Ripple’s vice president of central bank engagements and CBDCs James Wallis, the fintech giant has inked a partnership with the Central Bank of Montenegro (CBCG). The partnership will unlock new opportunities for Montenegro’s financial system as Ripple develops a strategy and pilot for the country’s first national digital currency. According to a press release, the new currency will either be developed in the form of a “national stablecoin” or other central bank digital currency (CBDC). The exact technical form of the joint product will be announced later. As reported by U.Today, Ripple has become a global leader in the CBDC segment: it was recently announced as the only platinum partner of the London Digital Monetary Institute Symposium 2023, one of the most crucial events in this sphere.

According to data provided by the Shibburn website, yesterday, the SHIB community managed to destroy 28 million meme tokens . Despite the weekly number of burnt SHIB demonstrating a major spike at the start of March, the daily burns of SHIB often keep dropping well below zero. The aforementioned 28 million SHIB dumped the burn rate by 75.55% into the red zone. In comparison, three days ago, the burn rate was up by nearly two million percent as a staggering 1.1 billion SHIB were removed from circulation. Overall, we do not see SHIB’s current burn mechanism showing any outstanding results as there are still 573,910,454,889,067 Shiba Inu circulating out there on the market.

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.



Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source