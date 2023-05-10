The man who was among the First 100 holders of Shiba Inu (SHIB … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight

Top 10 Python Programming Books for Beginners

Securing Networks in the Digital Era: Strategies for Effective Risk Management

Top 10 Ways to Reduce Ethereum Transaction Fees

Bitcoin (BTC) Price: 3% Drop For BTC Does Not Worry Collateral Network Holders As COLT Price Surges 40%

The 10 Most Influential Analytics Leader to Watch in 2023

The 10 Most Innovative Blockchain Companies to Watch in 2023 Vol-2

Middle East’s Top 10 Successful Tech CEO’s of the Year 2023

The 10 Most Innovative Blockchain Companies to Watch in 2023



The cryptocurrency market has produced several stories of early investors who have seen tremendous investment returns. One such story is that of the man who was among the first 100 holders of Shiba Inu (SHIB) and cashed out $100 million during the bull run.

It appears that this savvy investor has set his sights on a new project, as he is also among the first 100 holders of RenQ Finance (RENQ), a DeFi token that has been making waves in the crypto community.

The man who cashed out $100 million from Shiba Inu (SHIB) was one of the first investors in the meme coin, having bought it when it was still in its infancy. He held onto his investment as the coin’s value skyrocketed, and he eventually sold his holdings during the bull run in 2021, netting him a fortune.

Now, it appears that this investor has set his sights on RenQ Finance (RENQ), another cryptocurrency that has been making headlines in the crypto community.

RenQ Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token that has been gaining traction in the cryptocurrency market due to its innovative features and strong community support. The project aims to provide decentralized solutions for traders and investors in the DeFi space.

RenQ Finance’s strong community support has been a key driver of its success. The project has an active and engaged community of users who are passionate about the project’s mission and are actively involved in its development. The project also has a strong social media presence, with active accounts on Twitter, Telegram, and other platforms.



RenQ Finance has been performing well in its presale stages, with the token selling out its fifth presale stage in just three days. This level of success is rare in the cryptocurrency market, and it has led many to believe that RenQ Finance has a bright future ahead.

The fact that the early investor in SHIB is also among the first 100 holders of RENQ is a strong indication that RenQ Finance is a project worth paying attention to. This investor has a track record of identifying promising investments early on and reaping the rewards. His involvement in RenQ Finance is a clear sign that the project is headed in the right direction.

RenQ Finance offers several unique features that set it apart from other DeFi tokens. One such feature is its automatic market maker (AMM) protocol, which allows for more efficient trading on the platform. Additionally, RenQ Finance has a decentralized exchange (DEX) that offers users a secure and transparent way to trade.

RenQ Finance also offers staking rewards for users who hold RENQ tokens, incentivizing long-term holding and contributing to the overall stability of the platform. This has helped to create a strong community of supporters committed to RenQ Finance’s success.

The man who cashed out $100 million from Shiba Inu (SHIB) is among the first 100 holders of RenQ Finance (RENQ), a DeFi token that has been gaining traction in the crypto community.

RenQ Finance offers several unique features that set it apart from other DeFi tokens, and its success in its presale stages has led many to believe that it has a bright future ahead. With the early investor’s involvement, RenQ Finance is certainly a project worth paying attention to for savvy crypto investors.

Click Here to Buy RenQ Finance (RENQ) Tokens.

Website: https://renq.io

Whitepaper: https://renq.io/whitepaper.pdf

Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.







Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.

Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source