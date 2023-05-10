Apple Watch deals, discounts 2023 – WLKY Louisville

If you purchase something from the links on this page, we may earn a commission.

If you are looking to purchase an Apple Watch or to upgrade your older model to the latest Series 8, several major retailers are offering some of the best deals we have seen on Apple Watches right now.

Can’t see the products? Click here for the best viewing experience!

Retailers, including Best Buy and Target, are offering $70 off on the latest Apple Watch Series 8, introduced by the company in September 2022. You can purchase the 41-mm Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) at the discounted price of $329, $70 off its original price of $399, and the 45-mm version for $359, originally priced at $429.

We’ve also found some deep discounts on older versions of the smartwatch. Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), 40 mm, was originally priced at $279, but you can now get it at the discounted price of $199 on Walmart.com. The 44-mm model is also on sale at $229.

Apple Watch Series 7, 45 mm, is also on sale at Walmart.com for $329 – That’s $91 off its original price.

Other Apple Watch deals from major retailers include:

