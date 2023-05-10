Newly leaked renders offers multiple details of Apple iPhone 15 Pro – Kalinga TV

KalingaTV – Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ahead of Apple’s iPhone 15 series launch, there are a lot of unofficial information about the smartphones we are getting on the internet. The latest information has revealed that the iPhone Pro models will offer solid-state buttons. However, latest report has suggested otherwise as they may end up having physical buttons instead of solid-state ones.
According to Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a traditional physical button design.
“My latest survey indicates that due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro and Pro Max) will abandon the closely-watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design,” Kuo wrote in a Medium post on Wednesday.
Moreover, he said, investors expected that the new solid-state button design would increase suppliers’ revenues and profits; thus, this change is particularly unfavourable for Cirrus Logic (exclusive Controller IC supplier) and AAC Technologies (Taptic Engine supplier).
Another Taptic Engine supplier for solid-state buttons, Luxshare ICT will likely be less affected by this change due to its significantly larger operating scale vs AAC Technologies.
Kuo said that the iPhone 15 Pro is currently in the EVT development stage, so there is still time to modify the design.
In addition, removing the solid-state buttons and restoring physical buttons will simplify the development and testing process.
Based on these considerations, removing solid-state buttons should have a minor impact on the Pro model’s mass production schedule and shipments.
However, we are quite sure that the other specifications of the smartphone that were leaked on the internet will be same. Some of the important features in the iPhone 15 Pro include titanium casing with rounder-edged design, smaller bezels and USB Type C port. The camera lens of the iPhone 15 Pro will also get an upgrade as compared with the iPhone 14 Pro.
(With IANS inputs)
Advertisement
Prev News
Bonda tribe of Odisha’s Malkangiri: A report, watch
Next News
Odisha’s first vehicle scrapping unit opened at Pitapali, Khurda
Your email address will not be published.
Horoscope for May 11, 2023: Avoid having arguments…
Horoscope for May 10, 2023: Keep your options open…
Horoscope for May 9, 2023: Blissful day for Cancer
Horoscope for May 8, 2023: Know what stars have to say
Weekly Astro from May 8-14: Focus on career Gemini
Horoscope for May 7, 2023: Know your astrological…
Interesting Stuff
Video of 2-year-old boy motivating his mother to go to work…
Doctor climbs onto pregnant woman’s stomach,…
Dancing Umpire from Odisha wins heart of spectators, Watch
Elephant uses ‘hind legs to jack up for the jackfruit’,…
Women’s savage reply to online scammers goes viral,…
Just Now
SSC CHSL recruitment 2023: Apply soon for 1600 vacant posts
Kia Seltos facelift to get a panoramic sunroof along with ADAS…
Balasore: Divisional Labour Commissioner narrowly escapes as portion…
2 Engineers, charge-sheeted by Odisha Vigilance, convicted
5T Secretary Pandian visits Jirang, on day-2 of Gajapati visit
This woman from Kolkata has dedicated her life to Lord Jagannath
Kalinga TV is an initiative by Kalinga Media and Entertainment Private Limited (KMEPL) and one stop solution for all your news needs. It also provides regular updates on the latest happenings, both in and out the State and International affairs. If you don’t get anything in Kalinga TV Website, you may not get it elsewhere.
Newly leaked renders offers multiple details of Apple iPhone 15 Pro – Kalinga TV
KalingaTV – Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik