Upcoming WhatsApp features 2023 – India Today

WhatsApp has released the Image quality setting option for Android and iOS users and will release the same for desktop users too.

This feature will allow users to update their privacy settings per status so they can choose who can view their status.

WhatsApp is finally giving users the ability to record and share voice messages up to 30 seconds on WhatsApp status.

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature for iOS users which will allow them to transcribe voice messages into text.

The platform is also reportedly working on a new feature which will allow users transfer chat history to a new Android phone through QR codes.

WhatsApp is also allowing its beta testers to share up to 100 images instead of 30 with contacts.

Just like chats, WhatsApp is also said to be developing a new feature which will allow users to pin messages within chats.

WhatsApp is also rolling out a quick and easy way to respond to status updates using emojis. Just like Instagram.

WhatsApp is also introducing a new profile ring which will allow users to check status by just tapping on the profile photo in the chat list.

With this update post, whenever users will paste a link on status they will automatically see a visual preview of the link content.

