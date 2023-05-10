Alibaba's ChatGPT Rival to Be Added to Speaker, Slack-Like App … – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets European Close. Live from New York and London, analyzing the major market moving stories across the day in Europe, hear from the biggest newsmakers and showcase the unrivaled expertise of Bloomberg News.
Icahn Enterprises Shares Fall After US Attorney’s Office Requests Information
UBS Scrutinizes Credit Suisse’s Asia Lending in Risk Assessment
ECB Officials Start to Accept Rate Hikes May Not End in July
Here Are the Key Takeaways From US CPI Report for April
Mapping Where Inflation Is Easing in the US
Funds Urge Toyota to Boost Disclosure Around Climate Lobbying
Rare Patek Philippe Could Top $4.5 Million and Test Watch Market
Liechtenstein Royals’ Fund Looks Beyond Emerging Markets to Exotic Frontier
Roblox Earnings Miss Estimates on a Drop in Player Spending
Elliott Consortium to Acquire Syneos Health for $4.4 Billion
Trudeau’s Oil Policy Is Too Harsh for Alberta’s Left-Leaning Contender
Turkey’s Ex-Finance Chief Simsek Joins Erdogan on Campaign Trail
Global Luxury Home Prices Fall for First Time Since 2009
New York City-Area Rents Surge by Most in Nearly Two Decades
What’s Trending Today: Tucker to Twitter, Santos Charged, Westminster Dog Show
Falling Fertility Rates Will Turn the Immigration Debate Upside Down
Chile’s Election Heralds Trouble for Latin America’s Left
Oceans Are Heating Up and El Nino Will Make It Worse
US Airlines Are Sitting Out China’s Reopening
‘Nearshoring’ Push Is Fueling Tech Job Demand in Latin America
Webtoons Are South Korea’s Latest Viral Cultural Export
Archbishop Slams ‘Unacceptable’ Sunak Plan to Curb UK Migration
Black Tesla Ex-Worker Seeks Another Redo in Factory Racism Fight
Searing Summer Temperatures Forecast in Europe and Northeast US
Fires Burn in Canada, Russia as Summer Heats Up: Weather Watch
Mexico’s Safest State Is Seeing a Real Estate Boom
What’s Happening to the Trees in New Orleans?
New Surveys of Asian Americans Show Persistent Racism and Hardship
AI Needs Specialized Processors. Crypto Miners Say They Have Them
Jane Street, Jump Pull Back Crypto Trading Over US Regulatory Uncertainty
Ex-Coinbase Manager Gets 2 Years for Insider Trading
Sarah Zheng and
Jane Zhang
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will integrate its new artificial intelligence model in Amazon Echo-like smart speakers as well as office chat software, joining the race to offer a competitor to ChatGPT for the Chinese market.
The new AI model will be added to the company’s Slack-like DingTalk app as well its smart home appliance provider Tmall Genie, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang said when he unveiled the model at the company’s tech summit in Beijing on Tuesday.
