Alibaba's ChatGPT Rival to Be Added to Speaker, Slack-Like App … – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Markets European Close. Live from New York and London, analyzing the major market moving stories across the day in Europe, hear from the biggest newsmakers and showcase the unrivaled expertise of Bloomberg News.

Bloomberg Markets live from New York, focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.

Follow Bloomberg reporters as they uncover some of the biggest financial crimes of the modern era. This documentary-style series follows investigative journalists as they uncover the truth.

Icahn Enterprises Shares Fall After US Attorney’s Office Requests Information

UBS Scrutinizes Credit Suisse’s Asia Lending in Risk Assessment

ECB Officials Start to Accept Rate Hikes May Not End in July

Here Are the Key Takeaways From US CPI Report for April

Mapping Where Inflation Is Easing in the US

Funds Urge Toyota to Boost Disclosure Around Climate Lobbying

Rare Patek Philippe Could Top $4.5 Million and Test Watch Market

Liechtenstein Royals’ Fund Looks Beyond Emerging Markets to Exotic Frontier

Roblox Earnings Miss Estimates on a Drop in Player Spending

Elliott Consortium to Acquire Syneos Health for $4.4 Billion

Trudeau’s Oil Policy Is Too Harsh for Alberta’s Left-Leaning Contender

Turkey’s Ex-Finance Chief Simsek Joins Erdogan on Campaign Trail

Global Luxury Home Prices Fall for First Time Since 2009

New York City-Area Rents Surge by Most in Nearly Two Decades

What’s Trending Today: Tucker to Twitter, Santos Charged, Westminster Dog Show

Rare Patek Philippe Could Top $4.5 Million and Test Watch Market

Falling Fertility Rates Will Turn the Immigration Debate Upside Down

Chile’s Election Heralds Trouble for Latin America’s Left

Oceans Are Heating Up and El Nino Will Make It Worse

US Airlines Are Sitting Out China’s Reopening

‘Nearshoring’ Push Is Fueling Tech Job Demand in Latin America

Webtoons Are South Korea’s Latest Viral Cultural Export

Archbishop Slams ‘Unacceptable’ Sunak Plan to Curb UK Migration

Black Tesla Ex-Worker Seeks Another Redo in Factory Racism Fight

Searing Summer Temperatures Forecast in Europe and Northeast US

Fires Burn in Canada, Russia as Summer Heats Up: Weather Watch

Mexico’s Safest State Is Seeing a Real Estate Boom

What’s Happening to the Trees in New Orleans?

New Surveys of Asian Americans Show Persistent Racism and Hardship

AI Needs Specialized Processors. Crypto Miners Say They Have Them

Jane Street, Jump Pull Back Crypto Trading Over US Regulatory Uncertainty

Ex-Coinbase Manager Gets 2 Years for Insider Trading

and



Subscriber Benefit

Subscribe

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will integrate its new artificial intelligence model in Amazon Echo-like smart speakers as well as office chat software, joining the race to offer a competitor to ChatGPT for the Chinese market.

The new AI model will be added to the company’s Slack-like DingTalk app as well its smart home appliance provider Tmall Genie, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang said when he unveiled the model at the company’s tech summit in Beijing on Tuesday.

source