Phil Spencer 'feels good' about Xbox's proposed Activision deal … – Video Games Chronicle

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has expressed confidence in the progress Microsoft is making towards its planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard – although he admits he’s in uncharted territory.
Microsoft’s proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of the Call of Duty publisher would be the games industry’s biggest-ever deal, comfortably surpassing the record $12.7 billion Take-Two and Zynga merger completed earlier this year.
The deal is currently being scrutinised by regulators concerned about potential antitrust issues during a time of increasing consolidation in the gaming industry.
Spencer said in an interview with Bloomberg: “I feel good about the progress that we’ve been making, but I go into the process supportive of people who maybe aren’t as close to the gaming industry asking good, hard questions about ‘what is our intent? What does this mean? If you play it out over five years, is this constricting a market? Is it growing a market?’
“I’ve never done a $70 billion dollar deal, so I don’t know what my confidence means,” he added. “I will say the discussions we’ve been having seem positive.”
This week it was claimed that Saudi Arabia has become the first regulatory authority to approve Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.
Microsoft recently reiterated its claim that it doesn’t have plans to make Call of Duty an Xbox exclusive should it successfully acquire Activision Blizzard.
Spencer also told Bloomberg that he expects there to be “less and less” platform exclusive games in future as he believes products being multiplatform is better for the industry long-term.
