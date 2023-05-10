Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Max and … – MacRumors

Apple today introduced new 5E133 firmware for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, the AirPods Max, the original AirPods Pro, and the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 up from the 5B58 and 5B59 firmware updates that were released in November and January.



Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what’s included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, but the company does maintain a support document with release information.

There is no standard way to upgrade the ‌AirPods‌‌ software, but firmware is installed over-the-air while the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

You can check your ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌ firmware by following these steps:

If we find notable changes after the firmware updates are installed, we’ll update this article, but the software likely includes performance improvements and bug fixes.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on March 27 released iOS 16.4, delivering 21 new emoji characters, support for Safari web push notifications, the return of the page-turning animation in the Books app, updates for the Podcasts app, and more.

Apple’s new AR/VR headset is expected to be unveiled, along with iOS 17, macOS 14, and more.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is coming soon with eye- and gesture-tracking, dual 4K displays, M-series chips, and more. Here’s what we know so far.

Next-generation version of iOS, set to be previewed at WWDC 2023 in June with a public release in September.

1 hour ago by Tim Hardwick

1 hour ago by Tim Hardwick

1 hour ago by Tim Hardwick

13 hours ago by Hartley Charlton

4 days ago by Hartley Charlton



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source