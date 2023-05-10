Microsoft (MSFT) Brings OpenAI Chatbot to Outlook, PowerPoint and … – Bloomberg

The only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business hosted by Ed Ludlow from San Francisco and Caroline Hyde in New York.

Finance Professionals See Biggest Pay Rise in 10 Years, Survey Finds

Short Seller Marc Cohodes Considers Betting Against US Regional Banks

Israel’s Judicial Plans Post Downside Risk to Economy, IMF Says

ECB Officials Start to Accept Rate Hikes May Not End in July

Here Are the Key Takeaways From US CPI Report for April

Man City Sister Club Sparks Complaint to EU Over Belgian Investment

Family Builds $900 Million Brazil Farming Empire After 935% Gain

Liechtenstein Royals’ Fund Looks Beyond Emerging Markets to Exotic Frontier

Toyota Forecasts Conservative Profit, Will Buy Back Shares

MTN in Advanced Talks to Sell Some West African Assets

Santos Scammed $25,000 in Covid Unemployment Benefits, Prosecutors Say

Congo May Ask East African Community Force to Leave Country

Global Luxury Home Prices Fall for First Time Since 2009

New York City-Area Rents Surge by Most in Nearly Two Decades

What’s Trending Today: Tucker to Twitter, Santos Charged, Westminster Dog Show

Rare Patek Philippe Could Top $4.5 Million and Test Watch Market

Inflation Is Predictably Bad. That’s Progress.

Falling Fertility Rates Will Turn the Immigration Debate Upside Down

Chile’s Election Heralds Trouble for Latin America’s Left

US Airlines Are Sitting Out China’s Reopening

‘Nearshoring’ Push Is Fueling Tech Job Demand in Latin America

Webtoons Are South Korea’s Latest Viral Cultural Export

Archbishop Slams ‘Unacceptable’ Sunak Plan to Curb UK Migration

Black Tesla Ex-Worker Seeks Another Redo in Factory Racism Fight

Searing Summer Temperatures Forecast in Europe and Northeast US

Fires Burn in Canada, Russia as Summer Heats Up: Weather Watch

What New York’s Cave-Like Natural History Museum Misses About Nature

Mexico’s Safest State Is Seeing a Real Estate Boom

What’s Happening to the Trees in New Orleans?

Tether Posts $1.5 Billion Profit, Double Late-March Forecast

AI Needs Specialized Processors. Crypto Miners Say They Have Them

Jane Street, Jump Pull Back Crypto Trading Over US Regulatory Uncertainty

Word, PowerPoint and Outlook emails will get new AI assistants called Copilots

Microsoft Corp.’s effort to overhaul its entire lineup with OpenAI technology has spread to one of the company’s oldest and best-known products: its Office apps.

The software, including Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Word, will begin using OpenAI’s new GPT-4 artificial intelligence platform, Microsoft said on Thursday. AI-powered assistants called Copilots will be able to generate whole documents, emails and slide decks from knowledge the software has gained scanning corporate files and listening to conference calls. The technology will debut in the coming months, and Microsoft is already testing it with 20 companies, including eight in the Fortune 500 that it declined to name.

