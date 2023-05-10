Amazon Prime Video reveals impressive 2023 slate of new movies and shows – JOE.ie

2022 was a very big year for Amazon Prime Video, which is proven from their year-end most-watched lists, which includes a very surprising #1 movie, and the single most expensive TV show ever made.

For 2023, Prime Video has revealed some – but not all – of their big releases due throughout the year, with some very exciting projects landing very early in the new year…

THE RIG – 6 January

Official synopsis: “The crew aboard the Kinloch Bravo oil rig are stationed in the dangerous waters of the North Sea. When they are due to return to the mainland, a mysterious fog rolls through.”

SHOTGUN WEDDING – 27 January

Official synopsis: “Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.”



DAISY JONES AND THE SIX – 3 March

Official synopsis: “Based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Daisy Jones & The Six is a limited musical-drama series detailing the rise and precipitous fall of a renowned rock band.”

THE POWER – March 2023

Official synopsis: “Without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. Based on Naomi Alderman’s award-winning novel, starring Toni Collette, Auli’i Cravalho, Eddie Marsan and John Leguizamo.”

CITADEL – TBD 2023

Official synopsis: “Richard Madden (Bodyguard), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) and Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games) will star in first-to-launch action-packed global spy series within the Citadel universe, which comes from the Russo Brothers (Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame).”

FAKE SHEIKH – TBD 2023

Official synopsis: “Fake Sheikh tells the story of maverick British reporter Mazher Mahmood, whose exposés generated headlines by his use of false identities to ensnare royals, sports stars, politicians, celebrities and members of the public.”

FIFTEEN LOVE – TBD 2023

Official synopsis: “Set in the world of elite tennis, the drama portrays Justine Pearce as a one-time rising star whose sudden success at 17 took her and her coach Glenn Lapthorn, played by Aidan Turner, to the quarter-finals of the French Open.”

GOOD OMENS SEASON 2 – TBD 2023

Official synopsis: “Aziraphale, a fussy angel, and the fast-living demon Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho, when a messenger presents a surprising mystery.”

THE GREATEST SHOW NEVER MADE – TBD 2023

Official synopsis: “In 2002, 30 hopeful contestants quit their jobs and gave up their homes to travel to a park in South East London for a reality show. Just one small thing… the show did not exist.”

HOW TO DATE BILLY WALSH – TBD 2023

Official synopsis: “Archie has been in love with his best friend for as long as he can remember. Just when he builds up the courage to declare his feelings, Amelia falls head over heels for transfer student, Billy Walsh.”

KSI: IN REAL LIFE – TBD 2023

Official synopsis: “This intimate documentary will take audiences inside the world of a global star, as he transcends the online world to become one of this generation’s most talked-about performing artists.”

THE MARVELOUS MS. MAISEL SEASON 5 – TBD 2023

Official synopsis: “Midge Maisel prepares to take her final bow in the last season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

THE WHEEL OF TIME SEASON 2 – TBD 2023

Official synopsis: “Set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it.”

WILDERNESS – TBD 2023

Official synopsis: “Wilderness, starring Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly ‘happily ever after’ life quickly turns into a living nightmare.”

007’S ROAD TO A MILLION – TBD 2023

Official synopsis: “Filmed in many of the historic locations featured throughout the seminal Bond films, this cinematic format will be a true test of intelligence and endurance.”

