The Boys season 4 is not coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2023 – Bam! Smack! Pow!

The Boys season 4 isn’t coming to Amazon Prime in April, but filming is done for one of the show’s stars.

Amazon Prime’s The Boys completed its successful third season in the summer of 2022. Soon after the season finale, the cast and crew went to work filming the fourth season.

Considering that the show has made it a point to return once a year, this isn’t shocking. People behind The Boys on Amazon Prime know that consistency is key to a successful show. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that there’s going to be a fast turnaround with the season. The good news is filming for season 4 has wrapped up. At least for one of the show’s stars.

Antony Starr posted on social media saying, “Season four done and dusted for this blonde bozo. Congrats to the entire team xo,” Does that mean that the show is completed for the rest of the cast? Unfortunately no. On March 15, The Boys cast member Jeffrey Dean Morgan posted a picture saying, “At work.” It’s doubtful that his role in the show would be finished this quickly. Plus, if season 4 was finished, there would be more of a buzz. Especially with Gen V hopefully right around the corner.

There’s no news on when season 4 of The Boys is coming back to Amazon Prime. This is the same for Gen V as well. However, news was released that Soldier Boy will be making a cameo in Gen V. What he’ll be doing remains to be seen. The good news is Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy was fantastic in season 3, so there’s no reason to think this wouldn’t be the same in Gen V.

