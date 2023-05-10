Shiba Inu Price Prediction – Can SHIB sustain the $100M Volume? – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
The meme giant Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most well-known and traded cryptocurrencies out there. The second-largest meme token just passed the $100 million trading volume over the last 24hrs.
This surge comes after Google’s recent announcement to partner with Coinbase to facilitate crypto as a payment option for their cloud services. Moreover, SHIB was listed among the first cryptocurrencies to be accepted as payment. As a result, its trading volume is up by almost 20% following the announcement.
Shiba Inu is currently the 15th biggest cryptocurrency by market cap and trading briefly above $0.000010.
SHIB has been consolidating for several weeks in a range between $0.0000098 and $0.000011 now. Despite its surge in volume recently, it is still down almost 90% from its all-time high in 2021.
While the meme token peaked at $0.00007924 in October 2021, Analysts expect that this price may not be reached again for a long while. Shiba Inu has a history of following market trends dictated by the performance of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Once the market recovers, SHIB is expected to trade between $0.000048 and $0.00005927 in 2023, the latest 2024. For this reason, a new all-time high is not expected to be reached before 2025. Furthermore, even though the Shiba Inu community is adamant about calling for a $1 price, this is unlikely to happen anytime soon due to its massive supply of almost 600B tokens.
Meme tokens like Shiba Inu can only contribute so much to an innovative blockchain space, which boasts forward-leaping ideas daily.
Especially in decentralized finance, disruptive technologies are developed frequently, for instance, Uniglo.io, which exposes its holders to a multitude of digital assets through a vault. In addition, GLO’s multi-burn mechanic is constantly buying tokens from the open market and burning them. As a result, the total supply is shrinking, and the value of the protocol is rising.
Due to these characteristics, Uniglo’s Presale is selling out quickly, with its final presale phase commencing just a few days ago.
The Shiba Inu community is fantasizing about a $1 target, while in reality, SHIB has a hard time making it even near the $0.01 mark. However, the token has plenty of future by being integrated into the selection of cryptos to pay for Google’s cloud services.
That being said, there is more to DeFi than meme tokens. Take the project Uniglo.io for instance, which is raising funds via a presale right now to take on unsustainable DeFi protocols with its unique vault and dual-burn. So instead of going for a meme token, like Shiba Inu, it might be better to go for a utility token such as GLO, which anticipates launching on the 19th of November.
