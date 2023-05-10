Android 13 for Samsung's beastly Galaxy A52s 5G goes international – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2023 SamMobile

With how quickly Samsung has been pushing Android 13 and One UI 5.0 to its smartphones, it was only a matter of time before the Galaxy A52s 5G got the update. The A52 5G’s One UI 5.0 (Android 13) firmware started rolling out in Korea a few hours back, and the update has now gone international.

As we write this, the Galaxy A52s 5G is getting the anticipated update in at least two markets (Guatemala and the UK) other than South Korea. We expect the update to arrive in more markets over the next few days, although whether or not Samsung will finish updating the device in every country where it’s sold before late December, 2022, or early January next year, remains to be seen.

Like the Korean update, the one that’s rolling out to the international model (SM-A528B) comes bundled with the November 2022 security patch, in addition to pretty much every One UI 5.0 and Android 13 feature you can think of. Again, it’s unclear when the update’s availability will spread, but we have our fingers crossed Samsung doesn’t take as long as it has taken to release the update widely for some other devices.



In any case, Galaxy A52s 5G owners in other markets should keep in mind that the rollout is a gradual process and their country might not get the update before 2023, or for at least the next couple of weeks. Once the update is available in your country, it’s just a matter of tapping the Download and install option in the phone’s Settings » Software update menu to download it over the air.

Our firmware archive can also help if you’re looking to jump on the Android 13 bandwagon manually by downloading the firmware (be sure to download the one for the same country as your phone was bought in). Once you’ve installed it, feel free to leave a comment on how Android 13 and One UI 5.0 are working on your Galaxy A52s 5G on our social channels (Facebook, Twitter, etc., links to which are in the side widgets if you’re reading the site on a desktop PC and in the hamburger menu on a phone browser).



