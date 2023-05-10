SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base … – KEYT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch of 46 Starlink satellites set for Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base was scrubbed.
The original target launch window was set for Tuesday at 6:40 a.m. and reattempted the launch Wednesday scrubbing it with 16 seconds on the clock.
An additional backup window for the launch is set for Thursday at 6:40 a.m.
Read more about and stream the launch live here.
