16 Best BNB Casino Sites with Binance Coin Bonuses 2022 – Washington City Paper

Over the past several years, cryptocurrency casinos have grown in popularity as a result of their ability to protect player privacy while providing quick deposits and withdrawals. Although the majority of casinos favor Bitcoin, several now accept Binance Coin (BNB), further expanding players’ funding possibilities.

In light of this, this article reviews the top BNB casino sites available right now. Before pointing out where players may get BNB right now for use on these platforms – all with no commissions – we’ll investigate which sites provide the most thrilling games and greatest bonuses like in the best BNB casinos listed in Business2Community . We have examined this matter thoroughly, and have come up with results that you will surely find quite interesting.

Being aware of the growing popularity of BNB casino sites, we have produced a list which highlights the best ones. The list contains 16 sites, which we will discuss in detail later.

Each of the mentioned BNB casino sites has a great potential and offers players a variety of choices when it comes to bonuses, games, and betting options. Being aware that you cannot discover that much from the list above, we decided to make a thorough analysis of all the mentioned BNB casino sites further below. We will delve into major characteristics of those casinos, their pros and cons, as well as bonuses that they offer.

Because of its quick payment timings, extensive game selection, sportsbook, and alluring initial bonuses, we choose Lucky Block as our favorite BNB casino site.

Players may use Binance Coin (BNB) and other well-known cryptocurrencies on the casino site to wager on more than 2,700 games.

Slot machines like Medallions, Paradise Trippies, and Dino Luck are among the most played games. Players may also cash in on profits from the well-known slot game Gates of Olympus, which in 2022 gave a fortunate player a payout of more than $1 million.

Additionally, there are live table games including poker, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. These games are offered by more than 80 of the top game producers, including Evolution, Caleta, CT Gaming, and others.

Players may receive top bonuses on Lucky Block after placing a $1 (0.033 BNB) minimum deposit. All new clients receive 15% payback on losses incurred over the first seven days of wagering, while high rollers who sign up for the high VIP program can receive reloaded bonuses.

This bonus is more profitable than some other matching bonus deposits because there are no wagering restrictions to fulfill in order to redeem it.

A fortunate winner of an airdrop by Lucky Block will get $10,000 worth of LBLOCK, the local cryptocurrency that has increased by 80% since the casino opened and reached a market valuation of about $1 billion in early 2022.

Players have access to popular cryptocurrencies in addition to BNB, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and more, as well as fiat payment options such a credit card, wire transfer, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

There are no fees or limitations on deposits or withdrawals, there is no KYC verification upon signup, and players will get their BNB payments in under a minute. In addition to the low minimum deposit requirement.

Lucky Block has its own sportsbook, which is what we consider to be the top cryptocurrency sports betting platform.

There are thousands of pre-game and in-play options available to players on more than 30 sports, including tennis, cricket, soccer, the NFL, and the NBA, among others. You can also access eSports markets to place bets on well-known online games like FIFA, DOTA 2, and Rocket League.

With a VPN, users from the US, the UK, and other geo-restricted nations may access Lucky Block.

Benefits:

Drawbacks:

Visit Lucky Block

Cloudbet is another top BNB casino that you should think about using. Since Cloudbet has over 100,000 users and offers a 100% matched introductory bonus, it is perfect for BNB online gaming. The highest bonus amount is 5 BTC, which, at the moment of writing, is equivalent to around 307 BNB.

Cloudbet accepts a number of cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, BCH, and USDT, much like the greatest crypto lotteries. Despite not currently supporting BNB, Cloudbet is continually introducing new deposit alternatives for users. The amazing part is that withdrawals are almost instantly processed and given back to the player’s cryptocurrency wallet.

Cloudbet provides sports, casino, and e-sports betting among its gaming alternatives. Numerous live dealer games and hundreds of cryptocurrency slots may be found in the casino area. Those who are interested in wagering on sports may gamble on a variety of sports as well as on games that are currently taking place.

Provably fair games are also accessible through Cloudbet and may be played instantly using BTC. This is a rather uncommon feature because the majority of cryptocurrency casinos convert cryptocurrency deposits into either FIAT or the casino’s native token. In terms of promotions, Cloudbet provides players with a variety of opportunities to win bonuses, like “Free Spins Tuesday” and the “Thursday Deposit Bonus.”

The Cloudbet Loyalty Club, which can be accessible by just placing sports bets and playing casino games, is another option for those wishing to earn free cryptocurrency. Players will get “Lightning Points” as they advance through the levels, which they can use to redeem for certain rewards like free spins and no-deposit bonuses.

Benefits:

Drawbacks:

Visit Cloudbet

More than 100 various digital currencies are supported by BC.Game, a casino with an emphasis on cryptocurrencies. The smallest payment required to start playing with BC.Game costs $30, or only 0.11 BNB at this point.

Numerous gaming possibilities are available at this Binance Coin online casino, including casino games, live dealers, wagering on sports, and even lottery games. Additionally, BC.Game offers access to “provably fair” games, which guarantee that every game’s outcome is open to scrutiny and can be proven to be random.

Sports bettors will have access to odds on more than 80 different events, including e-sports, the NFL, cricket, and soccer. BC.Game is a front-runner for the best FIFA World Cup crypto betting platform because of its user-friendly layout, which makes it simple to search for particular events and offers live streaming of specific games.

The ‘BCD’ native currency of BC.Game is also utilized to give out incentives and bonuses. Those who want to gamble with BNB can deposit money and get back 80% of that money in BCD. The intriguing part is that BC.Game enables players to repeat this process up to three additional times, with the bonus sum growing each time, thereby offering four welcome bonuses in total.

Finally, players may join the “VIP Club” at BC.Game by making a particular number of wagers. The VIP Club is divided into five tiers, each of which grants access to a different set of benefits. VIP Club members even get a special “Host” companion and are eligible for daily free coins.

Benefits:

Drawbacks:

Visit BC.Game

Due to its generous welcome bonus, which offers new players a matched deposit of 150%, limited at 2 BTC, Bitslot is one of the best Binance Coin casinos. This is equivalent to more than 122 BNB as of the time of writing. Additionally, certain players have the opportunity to daily earn up to 25% cashback.

With Bitslot, there are several games available, including slots, games for casinos, and live dealers. Similar to our previous assessments of BNB casinos, Bitslot accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies, each with a different minimum deposit requirement. For instance, the minimal Bitcoin deposit is merely 0.0001 BTC, or 0.0061 BNB.

Tournaments with prize pools up to $1 million are available on Bitslot. Additionally, there is a VIP Program that can be entered through regular gaming activities and awards players according to their degree of participation and wager size. Finally, Bitslot’s sign-up process is short and simple and doesn’t involve disclosing any sensitive personal information.

Benefits:

Drawbacks:

Visit Bitslot

mBit is another option worth thinking about for those who want to play BNB casino games straight now. mBit offers a user-friendly browser-based platform with more than 2,000 casino games. Additionally, there are 120 real-time dealers and games that resemble lotteries, like Keno.

One of the best Bitcoin slots sites, mBit, accepts deposits starting at just 0.0003 BTC, or around 0.018 BNB. The site provides a hefty 110% first-time user bonus (limited at 1 BTC), with a 35x wagering requirement. Additionally, new players will receive 300 free spins and have the opportunity to receive bonuses on their second and third deposits.

mBit offers a variety of provably fair games that use cryptography, like other Binance Coin gaming websites, to guarantee that outcomes are impartial and verifiable. Users may benefit from quick crypto payments and withdrawals right from their crypto wallet even if mBit is prohibited in the US.

Benefits:

Drawbacks:

Visit mBit

One of the newest BNB casino sites on our list, Metaspins, offers up to 60% “Rakeback.” For example, if a player bets $100, Metaspins will give them up to $60 back in incentives. This is known as a rakeback and refers to payback on the amount spent that month. At the time of writing, Metaspins does not, however, provide a welcome bonus.

With more than 2,500 games of chance, table games, and live dealers, Metaspins has a big gaming selection. There are several provably fair games available on Metaspins as well. It’s interesting to note that while participants compete, they accumulate XP, allowing them to move up the leaderboard and increase their Rakeback %.

Additionally, Metaspins provides a variety of incentives, such as daily and monthly prize drops for a chance to win a portion of 2.5 BTC. Finally, Metaspins includes an integrated live chat function that enables users to communicate with other users of the gaming site.

Benefits:

Drawbacks:

Visit Metaspins

One of the newest players in the BNB casino industry is Vave. Vave, which is owned by TechOptions Group B.V., a company with Curaçao registration, provides a wide selection of gaming options with a concentration on slot machines and live casino games. The site also provides a variety of alluring promotions and prizes, including welcome bonuses, deposit bonus offers, and VIP-only benefits.

Modern security mechanisms have been put in place by Vave to protect sensitive data and player information while assuring speedy transaction processing. Bank transactions, electronic wallets, and a number of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, BNB, Tether, Litecoin, and Ethereum, are all supported by the site. However, certain nations, like the US, UK, Netherlands, and Germany, have restrictions on access to Vave.

Benefits:

Drawbacks:

Visit Vave

Heatz Casino is a relatively young player in the online gambling industry, but it has already made a big impression thanks to its sleek design and impressive selection of games. Heatz features a complex platform with more than 1,600 games for users to discover, taking influence from renowned crypto casinos like Lucky Block and BC.Game.

Heatz Casino, which is mostly focused on slot machines, also provides approximately 50 live table games for players who want a traditional casino setting. Along with credit and debit cards, the casino offers a variety of payment options, including well-known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, BNB, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. The website even offers a direct purchase option for Ethereum for those who are new to the field of cryptocurrencies.

The extensive selection of promotional offers created for both new and devoted players is one noteworthy feature of Heatz Casino. Although there is no normal welcome bonus, players may still benefit from a 5% rakeback bonus right away after making their first deposit. Regular users have several possibilities to win rewards while playing thanks to recurring promotions.

Benefits:

Drawbacks:

Visit Heatz

Users may place bets using digital currencies like Bitcoin and BNB on the popular online betting site Fairspin. It offers a wide variety of casino games and chances to wager on sports like basketball and tennis and well-known events like soccer. Fairspin distinguishes itself from its competitors with a commitment to fairness and transparency.

Since each game on the site has undergone independent validation and has been proven to be fair, users are assured a safe and secure gaming experience. Additionally, Fairspin offers alluring benefits, such as a welcome gift for new clients and a reload incentive for bitcoin investors. Due to its low minimum deposit requirement of only 40 USD, Fairspin is accessible to a wide range of customers.

For sports aficionados, Fairspin provides a wide range of betting alternatives, appealing odds, and several betting markets. Additionally, the website offers in-play betting, which lets customers place bets while a game is still in process for a more thrilling betting experience. Placing bets is quick and simple because of the user-friendly interface’s straightforward navigation.

Fairspin is a great BNB casino for sports bettors who value honesty in online gambling because of its commitment to fairness and transparency. Try your luck right now on our trustworthy and safe bitcoin betting platform.

Benefits:

Drawbacks:

Visit Fairspin

Due to its generous welcome bonus, Winz.io ranks as one of the best BNB gaming sites. This bonus has no specified wagering requirements and offers up to 300 free spins. Depending on the player’s deposit, the quantity of free spins awarded will vary; a minimum deposit of $100 will receive the most spins.

There is complete acceptance of BNB deposits at this casino, however a 0.07 BNB minimum deposit requirement must be satisfied. Players who deposit at least $100 in cryptocurrency will also receive a free $20 sports wager. Even if these two advantages are alluring, Winz.io goes above and above by providing more than 7,000 game possibilities, many of which can be accessible on mobile devices.

Winz.io includes a 24/7 live chat option and enables almost quick withdrawals so that users may always get the assistance they require. Last but not least, Winz.io boasts one of the quickest registration procedures on our list, enabling gamers to begin going right away.

Benefits:

Drawbacks:

Visit Winz.io

Another choice for individuals who want to gamble using BNB is Punt Casino. This BNB casino provides poker, table games, and slots but lacks live dealers and sportsbooks.

Punt Casino’s welcome bonus is 125% with a 6 BTC maximum. Players may also get a $25 free chip on their first three deposits, and BNB financing is fully supported.

There will never be a shortage of betting alternatives with over 1,000 games available for anyone to play on their laptop, smartphone, or tablet. Finally, Punt Casino provides live chat assistance that is available around-the-clock and has a separate blog part with instructions.

Benefits:

Drawbacks:

Visit Punt

Coinzino is the preferred online gaming platform for crypto enthusiasts, and it’s easy to see why. The platform provides a huge selection of sports betting options, from football and basketball to tennis and even horse racing.

Live betting is a popular feature of Coinzino that enables users to gamble on ongoing events and increase their potential winnings. But what really sets Coinzino different is its focus on cryptocurrency betting. The service accepts well-known digital currencies like BNB, Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum, making it simple for users to place wagers using their preferred currency.

Coinzino offers easy and uncomplicated deposit and withdrawal options with a minimum input of 20 USD or its cryptocurrency equivalent. A significant reload bonus on deposits is available to cryptocurrency users as well. Additionally, Coinzino guarantees that payments are completed in only 24 hours, ensuring that consumers receive their wins on time.

At Coinzino, a top cryptocurrency betting platform, you can become a part of the growing community of cryptocurrency gamblers and experience the thrill of high-stakes gaming.

Benefits:

Drawbacks:

Visit Coinzino

For fans of online gambling, 0xBet stands out as an exciting new casino that offers a unique and enjoyable experience. Despite only recently entering the realm of online gambling, 0xBet has quickly established a reputation as a premier location for high-stakes wagering.

There are no wagering requirements attached to the bonus monies received through the cashback promotion, and this offer is open to all customers.

Additionally, 0xBet offers a wide variety of games, ranging from live dealer games and modern slots to traditional casino favorites like blackjack and roulette. The site also accepts a wide range of payment options, including cryptocurrency, guaranteeing players a simple and convenient experience when making deposits and withdrawals.

Even though 0xBet may be a relatively new brand in the industry, it is unquestionably worthwhile for anyone looking for a high-stakes platform that offers fantastic promos and a top-notch gaming experience to investigate. Given its commitment to offering top-notch services, it won’t be long before the name 0xBet becomes well-known in the world of online gaming.

Benefits:

Drawbacks:

Visit 0xBet

JackBit Casino is a recent arrival in the industry for cryptocurrency-focused online gambling. The website features an expansive sportsbook section and an incredible library of well over 6800 games.

Thanks to its sleek black style and neon logos of popular cryptocurrencies floating on the pages, the casino’s website is both aesthetically pleasing and easy to use. Gamers may choose their preferred games easily because the gaming section is prominently presented on the website.

In contrast to other online casinos that merely offer standard welcome bonuses and promotions, JackBit conducts a variety of competitions with excellent prize pools. Players that participate in the games that are highlighted have the opportunity to win a percentage of these prize pools. Additionally, the casino offers players a Free Bet of up to 100 USD for placing three extra wagers with a minimum of 10 USD and odds of 1.3 or higher on each option.

If you’re a BNB enthusiast looking for a website with a huge game variety and interesting tournaments, JackBit Casino is definitely worth checking out.

Benefits:

Drawbacks:

Visit Jackbit

Empire, a cryptocurrency-based casino, offers a sizable range of games from renowned game developers like Evolution and NetEnt. You may play online slots games like blackjack, roulette, and more by using popular digital currencies like Bitcoin, BNB, Ethereum, and Tether.

The website’s appealing design and pink and white color pattern make it simple to browse and find the games you wish to play. Additionally, to boost your wins, Empire.io offers a VIP program, rewards, and promotions. This BNB casino has definitely earned its place on this list.

Visit Empire

At Bets.io, slots, blackjack, roulette, and baccarat are just a few of the excellent games you can find.

One of Bets.io’s key advantages is the variety of offers and incentives available to participants. Both habitual players and those who make their first deposit may take advantage of reload incentives, VIP bonuses, and a loyalty program with spin bonuses, personal support managers, affordable wagers, and even a 20% payback possibility.

The casino’s live casino section, where patrons may interact with real dealers, is a noteworthy feature. The website’s creative layout and straightforward navigation demonstrate Bets.io’s commitment to offering a seamless and enjoyable gaming experience.

Benefits:

Drawbacks:

Visit Bets.io

Players should take into account more than simply the welcome bonus when deciding which BNB casino site to join. In light of this, the following are the most crucial considerations to make while working with a Binance Coin casino:

Secure payments are a crucial thing to watch for when comparing BNB casino sites. The majority of sites enable players to make deposits straight from their cryptocurrency wallets.

Players can connect their wallets and fill their accounts right away because there are no KYC checks involved in this procedure. In contrast, “traditional” internet casinos need the player’s address and card details.

The withdrawal and deposit process is substantially quicker at BNB casino platforms since they use cryptocurrency instead of FIAT. Deposits often come right away and don’t require laborious account opening procedures.

Withdrawals from Lucky Block are processed in less than a minute and paid out in BNB. Once more, this contrasts with withdrawal times at regular online casinos, which might range from three to five business days.

As was already said, most BNB casinos will provide a welcome bonus of some kind. This is typically described as a “matched deposit,” which means that the casino will match a player’s money up to a particular percentage.

The majority of BNB casino platforms will also provide continuing incentives in addition to bitcoin welcome bonuses. These take the shape of free spins, “reload” incentives, or gifts and are intended to keep users on the site.

Betting on BNB casino games is often quite affordable because the majority of platforms don’t charge a deposit fee. Network fees, which are assessed by the blockchain network that hosts the linked coin, are the sole expenses to be mindful of. For instance, the BNB Chain may charge a network fee to users who withdraw money in BNB.

Reviewing the withdrawal and deposit limitations available is crucial whether a player is going to sign up with a BNB casino or one of the top Solana gaming sites. The majority of the online casinos examined in this article tend to have a minimum deposit/withdrawal requirement rather than a maximum sum.

Fortunately, the minimum deposit requirement is frequently minimal. For instance, Lucky Block only permits $1 deposits, or 0.033 BNB.

The top BNB gambling establishments provide a wide selection of cryptocurrency betting markets for casino games, live dealers, sports betting, and even esports. Additionally, a few of reputable casinos provide a variety of “provably fair” games, which employ encryption to guarantee verifiably random outcomes.

The most well-known BNB casino sites also offer extra tools and features that set them apart from the competition. Examples of programs that offer perks and services that ordinary members cannot receive include VIP programs and exclusive members clubs.

Additionally, a lot of casinos now provide live service every single day via an online chat box. This is a fantastic feature since it guarantees that gamers will always get the assistance they need.

In order to persuade players to sign up, BNB casino sites provide a variety of benefits, much like the greatest cryptocurrency betting sites. Three of the most well-liked incentives that these casinos provide are covered below:

Deposit match bonuses are the most popular kind of bonus. As the name implies, the platform will “match” the player’s initial deposit as part of this offer. For instance, if a 100% matching bonus is available and the player deposits $100 into their account, the platform will add another $100 for them to wager with.

These incentives are available on websites like BC.Game and Cloudbet, with the former giving gamers a bonus on their first four deposits.

The term “free spins” refers to slot machine spins that players are not required to pay for. These spins are basically “risk-free,” and winners can keep their profits provided the wagering requirement is satisfied.

The finest BNB casino bonuses are also sometimes referred to as “no-deposit” bonuses. The fact that players don’t have to fund their accounts in order to receive bonuses makes this bonus type highly respected.

In order to encourage the player to make future deposits, the player is effectively offered “free money” with which to risk. For betting platforms, there are superior bonus kinds available, thus the majority of the top BNB casinos will only offer matched deposits and free spins.

In order or make it easier for you, we have summarized in one place the most crucial information about our chosen BNB casino sites. Look at the table below, where you will be able to find the most crucial information from the above in one spot.

It’s crucial to mention where players may get Binance Coin (BNB) if they don’t already have some before wrapping up our article on the best BNB casino and gaming venues. BNB may be traded on a wide variety of online brokers and exchanges, but eToro is the site we suggest.

One of the biggest online brokers in the world, eToro serves over 28 million clients globally. eToro was established in 2007 and has since gained more than 15 years of industry expertise. It is extensively regulated by numerous agencies which vouch for its reliability and high quality.

Additionally, users of eToro can purchase BNB at a fixed charge of only 1%. (plus the market spread). Additionally, eToro provides a fractional investing option, with a $10 minimum commitment. Most major credit and debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets, including PayPal, Skrill, and Neteller, are all accepted for deposits by eToro.

Since the entire registration procedure is online, creating an eToro account is quick and simple. Clients may quickly buy BNB via the web-based platform or through the mobile application after creating and verifying an account.

Our goal in this article was to give you an insight into which BNB casino sites are the best and most reliable. In this sense, we provided a list of 16 best platforms for which we can vouch and can give you a guarantee that you will have the best experience.

However, if we are to choose our favorite, that would be Lucky Block, a newly established BNB casino with a bunch of offers, bonuses, and a user-friendly interface. Knowing this, we give Lucky Block the honor of being the best among the best BNB casino sites.

Yes, of course. We have enlisted 16 best BNB casino sites above. Among those, we give our priority to Lucky Block.

Yes. All of the sites from the above accept BNB, along with many other cryptocurrencies.

BNB casino sites are completely safe. The most important ranking criterion is user safety. Every one of the BNB casino sites enlisted above has met all the strict safety criteria.

