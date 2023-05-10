Clock – Hulu – Hulu Press

The Handmaid’s Tale Updated 10/12/19

Directed and written by Alexis Jacknow (“Again,” upcoming “The Villager”), “Clock” is the story of a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to try and fix her seemingly broken biological clock after friends, family, and society pressures her to have children. Dianna Agron (“Shiva Baby”, forthcoming “Acidman” and “El Elegido”) leads as Ella, with Jay Ali (“Carnival Row,” “Daredevil”) as her husband and Saul Rubinek (“Unforgiven,” “Frasier”) as her father. Melora Hardin (“The Office,” “The Bold Type”) features as the pioneering doctor managing Ella’s treatment.

CAST:

Dianna Agron (“Shiva Baby”, forthcoming “Acidman” and “El Elegido”)

Jay Ali (“Carnival Row,” “Daredevil”)

Saul Rubinek (“Unforgiven,” “Frasier”)

Melora Hardin (“The Office,” “The Bold Type”)

FILMMAKERS:

“Clock” was directed and written by Alexis Jacknow and developed by 20th Digital Studio with David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle as executive producers. Leal Naim serves as producer with Alex Hansen co-producing.

