25 Best Movies to Watch on Amazon Prime Video in 2023 – Harper's BAZAAR

From Jordan Peele masterpieces to Oscar-winning classics.

Whether you’re a fan of romantic comedies or serious drama, Prime Video has got you covered. From recent hits like Jordan Peele’s Nope and Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza to Hollywood classics like It’s a Wonderful Life, Prime Video has a diverse selection of flicks to suit whatever mood you’re in. The streaming service features flashy blockbusters featuring big action stars like Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise, but it also hosts understated dramas, terrifying true crime recreations, and horror movies to haunt your dreams. Here, we round up 25 of the best movies on Prime Video.

Jordan Peele’s follow-up to Get Out and Us totally defies genre. Nope follows the Haywood siblings, played by Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya, as they attempt to film an unidentified flying object in the sky above their ranch. Part-horror movie, part-Western, and many parts science fiction, Nope is filled with incredible performances and unbelievable twists.



Haim’s Alana stars in this comedy drama from acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson. Set in the ’70s, Licorice Pizza follows a 15-year-old kid named Gary and his unlikely romance with a 25-year-old photography assistant. The film was nominated for three Oscars and features a score by Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood.



The film that put Ben Affleck and Matt Damon on the map. Damon takes the lead as Will, a gifted 20-year-old working as a janitor at MIT, who finds himself in trouble with the law. To avoid jail time, Will undergoes therapy sessions with Sean (Robin Williams), and an unexpected bond forms. Minnie Driver plays Will’s love interest Skylar.



Nia DaCosta’s reimagining of Candyman modernizes a horrifying classic, which if you dare. The movie follows artist Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who finds inspiration in the Candyman myth and the local Cabrini-Green housing projects. Little does he know, his fascination with the iconic figure will be life-changing.



Lady Gaga and Adam Driver team up for this retelling of Maurizio Gucci’s 1995 murder-for-hire, orchestrated by his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, who married into the legendary family. Maurizio was the grandson of Guccio Gucci, who founded the luxury fashion house. Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino co-star.



Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street is based on Jordan Belfort’s memoir, and sees Leonardo DiCaprio portray the stockbroker’s life of excess. Examining corruption on Wall Street, the film co-stars Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, and Jonah Hill, and features one of DiCaprio’s best comedic performances.



In this spin-off from the Rocky franchise, Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis, the son of heavyweight champ Apollo Creed. Adonis seeks out Rocky Balboa to train him to become a fighter just like his father. Sylvester Stallone returns in the iconic role, and hands the baton to a new generation. Jordan recently made his directorial debut with .



Sandra Bullock stars as Loretta, a frustrated romance author, whose true passion is archaeological history. At a book launch, she clashes with Dash (Channing Tatum), the model who portrays the hero on all her book covers. However, when Loretta goes missing, Dash steps up to the plate and proves what he’s really capable of… sort of.



Anna Kendrick stars as Stephanie, a vlogger and single mom who becomes friends with the impossibly chic Emily, a mother with some scandalous secrets. However, when Emily goes missing, Stephanie feels compelled to find out what really happened to her friend. A sequel, reuniting Lively and Kendrick, is in the works.



The long-awaited sequel to 1986’s Top Gun was a smash hit at the box office and includes Lady Gaga’s "Hold My Hand," which led to a jaw-dropping performance at the Academy Awards. Tom Cruise reprises his role as Maverick, this time training a group of new recruits. Why not make it a and revisit the original first?



1994’s Speed helped catapult Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves to superstardom, and made us all ship their seriously steamy chemistry. In case you’ve somehow missed this classic, Speed is a high-octane thriller in which a bus is rigged to explode if it drops below 50 miles per hour. Bullock plays an unstoppable passenger, while Reeves is a police officer attempting to stop the explosion.



In this script from Mindy Kaling, Emma Thompson stars as a late-night talk show host trying to save her career. She hires Molly (Kaling), an Indian-American writer who she hopes will shake things up in a writers’ room filled with middle-aged white men. This delightful comedy might have flown under the radar upon its release, but it’s most definitely worth a watch.



In this film from the writer-director of La La Land, Miles Teller stars as Andrew, a jazz drummer studying under the renowned yet punishing Terence, played to perfection by J. K. Simmons. While trying to please his seriously deranged teacher, Andrew’s world turns to chaos. Who knew the world of jazz drumming could be this gripping?



In this adaptation of the 1958 novel Mrs. ‘Arris Goes to Paris, Lesley Manville stars as Ada, a widow and cleaning lady who begins lusting after a Dior dress owned by one of her clients. When she suddenly comes into some money, Ada drops everything and makes a solo trip to Paris to make her dreams come true. For anyone who’s ever dreamed of owning a bespoke Dior couture gown.



Denzel Washington directs and stars in the movie adaptation of August Wilson’s play, Fences. The film follows Troy, a Black man whose dreams of becoming a baseball player were destroyed by racism. The injustice has a ripple effect through his entire life, and the lives of his family members. Viola Davis plays Rose, Troy’s wife, starts to realize what she’s lost because of her marriage.



Alfred Hitchcock’s To Catch a Thief stars Cary Grant as John, a former cat burglar who has since retired to the French Riviera. However, police instantly suspect John when jewels start going missing. Grace Kelly plays the wealthy Francie, who John meets while trying to hunt down the real thieves.



Coming 2 America, the long-awaited sequel to 1988’s Coming to America, sees Eddie Murphy reprise his role as Prince Akeem of Zamunda. Desperately in need of an heir, Akeem finds out that he unknowingly fathered a son during his time in New York. As a result, he returns to the city to seek out his offspring in the hopes of forging a relationship.



Dave Franco directs wife Alison Brie in a romantic comedy co-written by the pair. Reality TV showrunner Ally (Brie) returns to her hometown when her series is canceled. There, she reunites with Sean (Jay Ellis), an ex-boyfriend she’s never really gotten over. However, he’s about to get married, and Ally decides to insert herself into his wedding weekend.



Quentin Tarantino brought together a stellar Hollywood cast for 1994’s Pulp Fiction, a crime movie with multiple storylines intricately woven together. While John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson portray an unforgettable hitmen duo, Uma Thurman’s performance as Mia, the wife of a crime boss, proved she was a force to be reckoned with.



Sofia Coppola’s adaptation of Jeffrey Eugenides’ novel marked her directorial debut and her first collaboration with Kirsten Dunst. Set in the ’70s, the film follows five sisters who are constrained by their strict religious parents. While fighting against the rigor of their home life, the sisters try to engage in normal teenage experiences, for which they’re punished.



Amy Mackelden is a freelance writer, editor, and disability activist. Her bylines include Harper’s BAZAAR, Nicki Swift, Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, ELLE, The Independent, Bustle, Healthline, and HelloGiggles. She co-edited The Emma Press Anthology of Illness, and previously spent all of her money on Kylie Cosmetics.



The Best Classic Movies of All Time

‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4 Arrives in June

Everything to Know About the 2023 MTV Awards

It’s Time to Embrace the Era of Mid Entertainment

What ‘Queen Charlotte’ Gets Right About the Royal

Edie Falco Is Mother

Madelyn Cline Details Her First Met Gala

What to Know About ‘The Hunger Games’ Prequel

Will ‘The Diplomat’ Get a Second Season?

Young Mazino Has Seen Your Thirst Tweets

The Ending of The Diplomat, Explained

The True Story Behind Love & Death’s Ax Murder

A Part of Hearst Digital Media

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back.

©2023 Hearst Magazine Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

source