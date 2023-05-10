iPhone SE 4: Here's What the Latest Rumors Say – MacRumors

Rumors about a fourth-generation iPhone SE have been circulating since just months after the current model launched in 2022. Below, we have recapped the latest rumors about the device, including potential features and release timing.



Unfortunately, there has been uncertainty surrounding the fourth-generation iPhone SE, with rumors conflicting about if or when the device might launch.

Yesterday, analyst Jeff Pu claimed that the fourth-generation iPhone SE with an Apple-designed 5G modem was delayed until 2025. Today, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo agreed that mass production of Apple’s modem could begin in 2025 at the earliest, but he said the iPhone SE that Apple is using to test the modem is actually an internal prototype that the company does not plan to mass produce for release to the public. Based on Kuo’s latest information, it is now unclear if a fourth-generation iPhone SE is still planned.

Kuo had previously claimed that the next iPhone SE would have a similar design as the standard iPhone 14 model released last year, suggesting that the device would have been equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display and Face ID.

The current iPhone SE was released in March 2022 with a 4.7-inch LCD display, Touch ID, 5G, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and the A15 Bionic chip. Priced starting at $429 in the U.S., it is one of Apple’s more affordable iPhone models. Previous generations of the iPhone SE were released in 2020 and 2016, so the device has gone multiple years between each refresh, meaning that any new model is unlikely to launch until at least 2024.

All in all, fourth-generation iPhone SE rumors have been in an on-again, off-again state, so there is still uncertainty surrounding the device.

