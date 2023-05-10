Most Popular on Netflix: A Look at Today's Top 10 – Paste Magazine

Netflix has been notoriously stingy with its data. Even directors and showrunners have had a hard time gauging if what they’d put out into the world was reaching its intended audience. With the advent of the Netflix Top 10, though, we can now get at least one little peek behind the curtain. The list of Netflix’s daily Top 10 Most Popular indicates an omnivorous appetite among the Netflix faithful, from reality shows to prestige TV, animated kids shows to docu-series of every stripe. Here are the entries for April 17, 2023, of the five most popular TV shows and five most popular movies on Netflix.

TV Series

1. Queen Charlotte Years: 2023

Creator: Chris Coelen

Stars: India Amarteifio, Adjoa Andoh, Michelle Fairley, Ruth Gemmell, Corey Mylchreest, Golda Rosheuvel

Genre: Historical romance

Rating: TV-MA





When the news first broke that Netflix would be expanding the onscreen world of its mega-popular period drama Bridgerton, many people (read: me) were likely more than a bit apprehensive. Sure, Golda Rosheuvel’s Queen Charlotte has always been an entertaining standout in the series’ first two seasons, but was that enough reason to focus an entirely separate show on her story? Particularly when we already know some of the broad strokes of tragedy that will come to touch her life by the time the main series takes place? Could a seemingly throwaway origin story really have anything all that meaningful to say? Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, starring India Amarteifio as the young Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, not only provides a resoundingly confident yes to all those questions, the prequel series actually manages to provide an important narrative and emotional context for the larger world in which it is set. Deftly weaving an origin story for its titular fan-favorite character through and alongside a present-day tale of love and duty, in which Rosheuvel’s Charlotte attempts to convince her squad of offspring to produce a royal heir, this is a delightful, frothy romp with a deceptively bittersweet center. And unlike the rest of the Bridgerton onscreen universe, this is a story that is willing to wrestle with larger issues than just romance. Here, love isn’t something you feel, or fall into. It’s something you do. —Lacy Baugher Milas

2. Fireflly Lane Year: 2022-

Creator: Maggie Friedman

Stars: Katherine Heigl, Sarah Chalke, Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, Yael Yurman, Brendan Taylor, Greg Germann, Martin Donovan, Jolene Purdy

Genre: Drama

Rating: TV-MA

Eventually, as the cliché goes, everything old becomes new again. Netflix’s drama Firefly Lane is a network or perhaps a basic cable series. It belongs on ABC or NBC or Lifetime. It should have been released in the early 2000s where we could all watch it on a Sunday night and then talk about it at work the next day. We would have laughed at the outfits and agonized over the plot twists. The show is a blast from a bygone TV era that no longer exists. In the series, based on the book of the same name by Kristin Hannah, Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Clarke) meet in the 1974 when they are 14-years-old. Where do they live? You guessed it: Firefly Lane. In case we ever forget the title of the series, Tully is fond of often proclaiming “Firefly Lane girls forever!” Young Kate (Roan Curtis) comes from a loving family with two devoted parents and an older brother. Tully’s mom Cloud (Beau Garrett) is an addict who spends her days in a drug-induced haze, leaving young Tully (Ali Skovbye) to fend for herself. Kate provides Tully with stability. Tully pushes Kate to take risks. The girls forge a friendship that will last a lifetime—or at least two seasons (the second just dropped). The show bounces around from 1974 to 1982, when the women are beginning their broadcasting careers at a local Seattle station (Heigl can’t escape the Seattle setting), and then to 2003 when newly-separated Kate is mom to adolescent Marah (Yael Yurman), and still single Tully is host of the popular talk show The Girlfriend Hour. The strongest part of the show is the ones with the girls as teens in 1974. Skovbye and Curtis have a natural rapport, and their narrative moves forward in delightful and compelling ways. Skovbye portrays the perfect note of insecurity mixed with bravado. I would have watched a whole show just about them. As for the rest of Firefly Lane… there’s no need to pack your bags and move in just yet. —Amy Amatangelo

3. Sweet Tooth Year: 2021-

Creators: Jim Mickle, Jeff Lemire

Stars: Nonso Anozie, Christian Convery, Adeel Akhtar, Stefania LaVie Owen, Dania Ramirez, Aliza Vellani, James Brolin, Will Forte

Genre: Fantasy

Rating: TV-14

In the wrong hands, a live-action Sweet Tooth is the definition of a nightmare waiting to happen. Happily, Netflix’s adaptation retains the lyrical qualities, rich character exploration, and compelling world-building of Jeff Lemire’s comic series, while expanding and fleshing out narrative elements that only add to its depth and resonance. There is a warm, folksy charm to Sweet Tooth, where the core plot is told from the perspective of 10-year-old Gus (Christian Convery), a “hybrid” boy who is clearly part deer, as noted via his ears and antlers. Raised in solitude for a decade by his father, Pubba (Will Forte), inside a deep forest because of the pandemic, Gus is socially immature (to say the least) but rich in compassion. He’s inquisitive and stubborn, but deeply attached to his dad and the idyllic little cabin bubble they live within. Unfortunately, he’s incredibly unprepared for reality in the outside world. Without every being annoying or cloying, there’s a natural wit to Convery’s entire performance that adds subtle layers to the new friendships and alliances he makes with adults and kids once he’s forced out of his bubble. In particular, his connection with Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie), a loner/survivor who grudgingly saves Gus’ life and gets stuck shepherding the kid to Colorado, is a masterful evolution from mutual irritation to an earned bond that becomes one of the most important emotional arcs of the whole series. Ultimately, there’s not a clunker amongst the eight episodes of the first season, which all manage to build up three concurrent storylines that coalesce into a deeply affecting season finale that earns its gasps and tears. —Tara Bennett

4. The Diplomat

Years: 2023

Creator: Deborah Cahn

Stars: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Syasi, Ato Essandoh, Ali Ahn, Michael McKean

Genre: Political drama

Rating: TV-MA

The Diplomat stars Keri Russell as ambassador Kate Wyler, and Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, a disgraced ambassador who also happens to be her husband. Kate is on the verge of a career posting to Kabul, charged with picking up the pieces from the Afghanistan mess, when fate intervenes with a terrorist attack on a British warship that results in over 40 dead. The general belief is that it’s an Iranian attack designed to send a message to the United States, and as rhetoric escalates on the U.S. and U.K. side, she’s sent to London as a peacemaker. Hal comes along, and things quickly get complicated as it emerges that Iran is likely not behind the attack, but that diplomatic momentum may be propelling the two sides into a war anyway. If misinterpreted intelligence leading to a war in the Middle East sounds familiar, The Diplomat is also aware, and references Iraq with some frequency. But deep down, this show isn’t about Iraq, Iran, or really even global politics at all. It’s about the strange interplay between husband and wife, which has become complex enough that divorce seems imminent. Russell’s Kate Wyler is perpetually frazzled, seems to hate the public-facing parts of her job, but maintains a sincerity even as she juggles the superficialities of life in the semi-spotlight. Sewell, on the other hand, has that perfect amount of irresistible sleaze/charm required of a political figure, but also has the unfortunate trait of being unable to resist massive risks that can become huge coups or huge disasters, and which ran him out of favor with everyone that mattered in D.C. Watching the two is a pleasure, particularly Kate’s inability to extricate herself from her husband’s dark maneuvering, even as she realizes—and tells anyone who will listen—that he’s a shark. Russell and Sewell are worth the price of admission, and if you treat The Diplomat as the story of a really screwed up marriage, rather than a tale of international intrigue, you’ll come away pleased. —Shane Ryan

5. The Night Agent

Years: 2023

Creator: Shawn Ryan

Stars: Gabriel Basso, Luciane Buchanan, Hong Chau, D.B. Woodside

Genre: Thriller

Rating: TV-MA

Based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk, this 10-episode series follows Peter Sutherland (Gabriell Basso), an FBI agent working in the White House basement. His job is pretty boring until one night the phone that never rings actually rings—sending Peter head-first into a dangerous conspiracy that goes all the way up to the Oval Office (the best political thrillers always do!). The series comes from executive producer Shawn Ryan, the man behind The Shield, Terriers, and Timeless, among others. —Amy Amatangelo

Movies

1. A Man Called Otto Year: 2022

Director: Marc Forster

Stars: Tom Hanks, Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Cameron Britton, Juanita Jennings, Mack Bayda

Rating: PG-13





Tom Hanks stars in Marc Forster’s Americanized adaptation of Fredrik Backman’s 2012 novel A Man Called Ove, which had already been adapted into a Swedish film in 2015. Otto is a cranky widower who just wants to die after losing his wife, his job and all sense of connection to the rapidly changing world around him. But the arrival of new neighbors across the street, particularly their matriarch Marisol (Mariana Treviño)—along with a series of flahsbacks and an encounter with a young trans kid in need—begin to uncover his humanity and decency and give him a reason to keep going. It’s the type of sweet and sentimental movie that we’ve come to associate with the director of Finding Neverland, The Kite Runner and Stranger Than Fiction.

2. The Croods Year: 2013

Directors: Kirk De Micco, Chris Sanders

Stars: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener

Genre: Adventure

Rating: PG

Runtime: 98 minutes





The Croods is full of kinetic action sequences, a few laughs, and strong voice work. It’s a fairly straightforward tale about family. There’s Grug (Nicolas Cage), the overprotective father, and his rebellious daughter, Eep (Emma Stone), each trying to make the world in their own view, one cautious and the other curious. There’s the token sassy mother-in-law, the weary but loving mother and the rest of the family that’s imagined mostly in two dimensions, despite the 3D rendering. There’s even the strange outsider and a road trip narrative that lends itself to some familiar laughs. The joke that we’re supposed to be in on is that these aren’t clichés if they’re happening for the first time, chronologically. But that doesn’t mean they don’t feel tired to any member of the audience old enough to drive. Grug is scared of everything new and governs his brood with this philosophy. “Never not be scared,” he instructs, and it’s almost as if the writers took his advice. Things kick up a notch or two, though, when a nomad named Guy (Ryan Reynolds) arrives, full of ideas—the biggest of which is that the world is ending and the family that was sequestered in a cave needs to get out and get moving, or end up as fossils. It’s through his eyes that The Croods really comes to life. Legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins consulted on some of the visuals, and it shows in scenes involving Eep’s discovery of fire and the enormity of the universe, as seen for the first time from the top of a forest. This is where the 3D really shines—not in gimmicky sequences with things flying out of the screen, but by adding a depth to the field of vision that is immersive and subtle. There is a fascinating underlying question here—what must it have been like to be the first to experience the wonders of the world? It isn’t asked often, but when it is, the results are poignant and beautiful. —Tyler Chase

3. Pitch Perfect Year: 2012

Director: Jason Moore

Stars: Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Skylar Astin, Anna Camp, Adam Devine, Brittany Snow, Elizabeth Banks

Rating: PG-13





In Pitch Perfect, much like its sequel, the Barden Bellas fight against the odds to prove their mettle in the high stakes world of competitive a capella. The humor is audacious, subversive and irreverent. Becca (Anna Kendrick) is the least interesting character in the film, despite getting the lion’s share of the screen time. And coherent plot is sacrificed for musical set pieces, consistent characterization is sacrificed for jokes—and all of that largely doesn’t matter because the film is funny enough to get by. —Mark Abraham

4. G.I. Joe: Retaliation Year: 2013

Director: Jon M. Chu

Stars: Dwayne Johnson, Channing Tatum, Lee Byunghun, Adrianne Palicki, Bruce Willis, Jonathan Pryce, Ray Stevenson

Genre: Action

Rating: PG-13

When art imitates action figures. G.I. Joe: Retaliation is a sequel to G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, in which our childhood toys get framed from treason and must defeat an international mercenary named Zartan.

5. AKA Year: 2023

Director: Morgan S. Dalibert

Stars: Alban Lenoir, Éric Cantona, Thibault de Montalembert, Sveva Alviti

Genre: Action

Rating: TV-MA

A special-ops agent infiltrates a crime syndicate and must protect the boss’s young son.

