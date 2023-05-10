David Gokhshtein Says Early Shiba Inu Investors Made Huge Profits, While Anon Wallet Buys 3.4 Trillion SHIB – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Crypto influencer David Gokhshtein, founder of Gokhshtein Media, former U.S. congressional candidate and rigorous fan of meme coins, has taken to Twitter to strike back at meme coin haters.

He stated that despite the “bubble” they have created around “useless” coins, early investors in Shiba Inu made huge profits.

In the meantime, whales keep buying this meme coin; a massive 3.4 trillion SHIB transfer was spotted moving between anonymous wallets.

Gokhshtein responded to, apparently, the maximalists of major cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, who have been calling SHIB and other meme tokens “useless.”

He apologized for breaking the “bubble” made by the critics and reminded them about “generational wealth” made by those who invested only $1,000 into Shiba Inu when it was launched for the first time in August 2020. These people “don’t give a dime about your opinion,” he told the critics.

Thanks to the profits made on SHIB, these early investors are now “sipping martinis on their yachts and laughing all the way to the bank.” In March, Gokhshtein confirmed in a tweet that he still expects Shiba Inu to hit $0.01, adding that, in that case, the coin’s market capitalization would be evaluated in trillions of U.S. dollars.

Aside from SHIB and other meme coins, Gokhshtein also supports Bitcoin and Ethereum, as he often tweets. In his recent Twitter posts, he draws the community’s attention to BTC’s growth and also stated that he believes Ethereum will flip Bitcoin one day.

He does not know, he added, for how long it will happen, but he believes it will. He added that his friends among Bitcoin maxis will “strongly disagree” with him here.

As recently reported by a popular cryptocurrency tracker Whale Alert, over the past 24 hours, a mind-blowing amount of Shiba Inu was shifted between two anonymous wallets — 3,484,812,794,902 SHIB in total. This batch of meme coins is worth $40,284,435 USD.

🚨 🚨 3,484,812,794,902 #SHIB (40,284,435 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/W1gioFya4q

The massive size of the SHIB transfer may suggest that this was either a whale diversifying into different wallets or a crypto exchange moving SHIB between its own internal wallets.

At the time of publication, the second biggest meme coin by market cap is changing hands at $0.00001162, according to CoinMarketCap.

