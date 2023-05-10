Warner Bros. Discovery to Host Hybrid HBO Max/Discovery … – Media Play News

Media Play News

Erik Gruenwedel

March 30, 2023

Warner Bros. Discovery March 30 announced that it would host a press event on April 12 at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT) to discuss the upcoming enhanced direct-to-consumer streaming product.

The press event, which will be webcast for investors and the general public, promises to unveil a new hybrid HBO Max/Discovery+ subscription streaming service, including branding name. WBD has already disclosed that it plans to continuing offering standalone Discovery+ service to subscribers unwilling to pay more for the hybrid platform.

The media event comes as WBD, under the direction of CEO David Zaslav, is rejiggering its direct-to-consumer strategy to include diversity of distribution that includes embracing all content channels, including legacy branded theatrical and home entertainment, in addition to third-party free ad-supported platforms.

“Subscribers today are like clicks in the 1990s,” Zaslav told an investor event last November. “We want real subs that are going to pay real money. We’re not collapsing businesses [i.e., theatrical, home entertainment, etc.] because we are a diverse company. Optionality and the ability to move content around [different distribution channels] is one of the greatest opportunities of this company.”

source