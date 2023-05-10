Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra display could be dimmer than initially … – Notebookcheck.net

As expected, the frequency of Samsung Galaxy S23-related leaks has skyrocketed as the high-end smartphones’ release date approaches. Many key specs have been revealed by benchmarking websites and certification authorities like Geekbench/TENAA. However, there seems to be some conflicting information about its display specs.
A new leak from Twitter leaker Ahmed Qwaider says the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s display’s maxed brightness will max out at 1,750 nits. This is remarkably lower than the 2,200 nits figure quoted by an earlier leak. It is still technically possible for the smartphone to hit that figure, but it may be able to pull it off only at low APL (Average Picture Level) percentages. However, it will almost certainly lose out to the iPhone 14 Pro in bragging rights for the brightest display on a smartphone.
Despite the seemingly same brightness as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s display will improve visibility and colour accuracy under direct sunlight, Ahmed adds. Twitter leaker RGCloudS interjects, stating that the OLED material is different across both flagships and that the 1,750 nits figure only applies to HDR 8 brightness, tacitly hinting the figure could be higher with HDR10+ content. Other Galaxy S23 Ultra display specs include a 6.8-inch 1440p AMOLED panel with a dynamic refresh rate of 120 Hz.
