Xbox is bringing PC Game Pass to 40 new countries for the first time … – Video Games Chronicle

A preview version is available in these regions starting today

Xbox is bringing the PC version of Game Pass to 40 new countries.

According to a new post on the official Xbox Wire blog, the likes of Bulgaria, Egypt, Malta and Ukraine can access a preview version of PC Game Pass from today.

During this preview period, they will be able to subscribe to PC Game Pass for “a special testing price” for the first month.

Then, in the coming months, the full PC Game Pass service will properly launch in these countries for all players to access.

The full list of countries set to receive the preview version of PC Game Pass today is as follows:

Players in any of the above countries who wish to try out the preview have to download the Xbox Insider Hub app and sign up to join the Insider Programme.

Once registered, players will be able to join the PC Game Pass preview.

Xbox says that once the service fully rolls out, this will bring the total number of countries with some sort of Game Pass access to 86.

Last week Microsoft expanded the Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family plan to six more countries.

The service, which lets up to five players share Game Pass benefits for a discounted price, launched in Ireland and Colombia in September 2022, and is now also live in New Zealand, South Africa, Chile, Hungary, Israel and Sweden, bringing the total number of participating countries to eight.

There’s still no word yet on when Friends & Family will be coming to larger markets such as North America or the UK.

We sometimes publish affiliate links on VGC. For more information read our affiliate linking policy.

Notice: To display comments please allow the use of Functional Cookies in Cookie Preferences.

© 1981 Media Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

No part of this site or its content may be reproduced without the permission of the copyright holder.

Website by 44 Bytes

source