The AI race is just getting started, and OpenAI is not guaranteed a win – Axios

OpenAI's early lead in today's generative AI race provides no guarantee of long-term success.

The big picture: "First movers" in previous technology leaps have often stumbled, eventually absorbed by larger rivals.

Remember Netscape? The company, founded in 1994, brought web browsers out of the lab and to the broad public.

Today there are few traces of Netscape left on the tech landscape.

OpenAI is riding high right now. Like Netscape in the '90s, it carries the banner not just of a hot product — its ChatGPT bot — but also of what many in the industry see as a tectonic platform shift.

Yes, but: OpenAI's path forward is strewn with uncertainty and obstacles.

The biggest is its dependence on tons of cloud-computing resources controlled largely by three companies — Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

OpenAI also entered a close alliance with Microsoft with an initial $1 billion investment that got deepened by a reported additional $10 billion earlier this year.

Why it matters: This relationship makes it unlikely that Microsoft would plot to cut off the "air supply" of OpenAI the way it throttled Netscape in the '90s. But that's only because OpenAI is effectively acting as an arm of Microsoft.

Our thought bubble: Generative AI is already a battle among superpowers — primarily Microsoft and Google, with Meta, Amazon and Apple likely gearing up their own plans.

