Top Tech News Today: Microsoft Sacks Around 1,000 Employees … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Current State of Cloud Gaming Industry in 2023
How a $127 Investment in Bitgert Crypto Made an Investor $4.1 Million
Cyber Security vs. Data Science Which Is the Right Career Path?
How the Crypto Industry is Being Revolutionised by GPT?
The 10 Most Influential Analytics Leader to Watch in 2023
Middle East’s Top 10 Successful Tech CEO’s of the Year 2023
The 10 Most Innovative Blockchain Companies to Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Innovative Tech CEOs Revamping the Future
Good morning tech fam, here are some quick tech updates for you to catch on to!
What’s New Today: Walmart CTO calls cryptocurrencies and blockchain major disruptors in the fintech and payments industry.
Fast-Track Insights: Researchers at IIT Madras are trying to develop a new touchscreen technology that will enable users to feel the texture of images on the website.
Amid growing uncertainties in the economic and financial markets, technology giant Microsoft heightens the hiring freeze trend by sacking around 1,000 people in a fresh round of layoffs. This is basically the third round of layoffs at the big tech firm since July. Back then, Microsoft had already fired nearly 1% of its 180,000-strong workforce across offices and product divisions as a part of ‘realignment’. These layoffs are massively affecting freshers and aspiring IT professionals.
Researchers at IIT Madras have enhanced the phenomenon of online viewing, reading, and understanding a product online. They developed a new touchscreen display technology that will allow users to feel the textures of images as their finger goes across the touch surface. The new technology is known as ‘iTad’, for its interactive touch active display. The technology is becoming popular as the next generation touch display technology.
Mmhmm emerges as a revolution in the video conferencing arena. The platform spices up things in a childish way, making meetings more fun! The new video conferencing platform simply wants to do one thing, make meetings more interactive and let people have fun while do their business. Participants of a meeting can choose from a wide selection of rooms and all of these rooms have a different role to play!
Walmart’s CTO says that crypto will be a major disruptor in the payments and fintech industry. Over the past couple of months, the world’s largest retailer is keeping a close eye on the adoption of cryptocurrencies, and the important part it’s playing in the transaction for physical and virtual goods. The Walmart executive continues to say that cryptocurrencies are designed to contribute toward the technological disruption in product discovery, payment, and delivery.
Interpol is planning to strengthen its crackdown on cryptocurrency fraud and related crimes in the industry by forming a dedicated division. The organization is setting up a special team in Singapore to help governments fight crimes involving virtual assets. Interpol made the announcement at a press conference ahead of its 90th general assembly in Delhi.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Top Tech News Today: Microsoft Sacks Around 1,000 Employees … – Analytics Insight
Analytics Insight