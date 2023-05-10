Terra Price Predictions: Where Will the LUNA Crypto Go Next? – InvestorPlace

Here's where the experts think LUNA is headed from here

The incredible collapse of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD ( UST-USD ) as well as sibling currency Terra ( LUNA-USD ) has shaken the crypto market. Investors view stablecoins as the integral plumbing of the crypto sector, allowing for many transactions to take place.

However, with UST now trading for less than 9 cents, far below its $1 peg, most investors have declared this stablecoin officially deceased. Accordingly, there’s little demand for LUNA.

That said, there is some hope among LUNA investors around a potential revitalization for Terra. As InvestorPlace Financial News Writer Brenden Rearick pointed out in a recent piece, the upcoming launch of Terra 2.0 on May 27 is just the catalyst many investors were hoping for. And while not every investor is behind this proposal, the re-launch of the Terra blockchain could breathe new life into LUNA, which will become Terra Classic.

This new blockchain will be without an algorithmic stablecoin. A fresh slate could provide new opportunities for investors. Or, this could turn out to be a disaster, should trust be eroded to the extent no one wants to touch Terra. Time will tell in this regard.

Regardless, various analysts have weighed in on what they think LUNA is worth. Let’s dive into some price predictions.

For context, LUNA currently trades at $0.00018 per coin. Investors should keep in mind that many of these price predictions appear to not have been updated recently.

