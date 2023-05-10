Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Dips Below $30,000, Ethereum Loses $1,900 Mark Ahead Of Shanghai Upgrade – ABP Live

By: Shayak Majumder | 12 Apr 2023 10:16 AM (IST)

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the highest valued crypto coins in the world. ( Image Source : Quantitatives/Unsplash )

Bitcoin (BTC), the oldest and most valued cryptocurrency in the world, dipped below the $30,000 mark early Wednesday morning. Ethereum (ETH), which is awaiting the much-awaited Shanghai Upgrade, lost the $1,900 mark as well. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — mostly landed in the reds. Solana (SOL) emerged to be the top gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 5 percent. Rocket Pool (RPL) became the top loser, with a 24-hour dip of over 11 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $1.22 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.48 percent.

Bitcoin price stood at $29,982.40, registering a 24-hour loss of 0.30 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 25.92 lakh.

ETH price stood at $1,867.37, marking a 24-hour loss of 2.66 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.65 lakh.

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 3.43 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.08157. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 7.23.

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 4.94 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $91.53. LTC price in India stood at Rs 7,920.01.

XRP price stood at $0.5087, seeing a 24-hour loss of 1.32 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 44.40.

Solana price stood at $22.61, marking a 24-hour gain of 4.66 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,974.99.

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Solana (SOL)

Price: $22.61

24-hour gain: 5.69 percent

Flare (FLR)

Price: $0.03632

24-hour gain: 4.32 percent

Injective (INJ)

Price: $6.42

24-hour gain: 1.94 percent

Render Token (RNDR)

Price: $1.56

24-hour gain: 1.87 percent

Fantom (FTM)

Price: $0.4828

24-hour gain: 1.75 percent

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Rocket Pool (RPL)

Price: $42.22

24-hour loss: 11.09 percent

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.3879

24-hour loss: 10.49 percent

Lido DAO (LDO)

Price: $2.21

24-hour loss: 10.40 percent

SingularityNET (AGIX)

Price: $0.3847

24-hour loss: 6.39 percent

Optimism (OP)

Price: $2.20

24-hour loss: 6.18 percent

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Most cryptocurrencies faced a slight decline before the release of the US CPI data for March. Yesterday, Bitcoin surpassed its resistance level of $30,450 but has now stabilised at $29,930. In the event of further declines, BTC’s next support level is around $29,400, with resistance at $30,250. Furthermore, the cryptocurrency industry is awaiting the release of the Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade today, which will allow phased staking withdrawals.”

WazirX Vice President Rajagopal Menon said, “Bitcoin’s moving averages continue to indicate a ‘Buy’ sentiment as the token price crosses $30,000. The US Fed’s interest rate hike and SEC’s reassurance to investors are driving the growth of users to digital assets.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “Bitcoin has rallied 3.50 percent in the past 24 hours. The market expects a 71 percent chance that the US Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points at its May meeting. From a technical analysis perspective, the BTC/USD pair shows a clear bullish trend at the $30,000 milestone with potential resistance at $31,000 or even $32,250 if this level is breached.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

