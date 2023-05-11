Amazon slashes Apple Watch Series 8 to $349 in latest round of price cuts – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Amazon has cut Apple Watch prices.

Amazon has issued fresh price drops on Apple Watch Series 8 styles, with prices matching record low levels on numerous GPS and GPS + Cellular models.

The price cuts discount a variety of Apple Watch Series 8 styles, ranging from options with an aluminum case to stainless steel models with GPS + Cellular functionality. You can shop the sale styles at Amazon, with a few of our favorite Apple Watch deals found below.

And for a full selection of discounts across the entire Apple Watch lineup, including exclusive savings on Apple Watch Ultra models, be sure to visit our Apple Watch Price Guide, which is updated throughout the day.

Apple Watch Series 8 discounts

Even more Apple deals

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad Pro hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals going on this week:

Always on the hunt for the best deals, Christine has been covering the Apple space and technology in general since 2009. With well over a decade of experience securing the lowest prices for bargain hunters, Christine's best-of-the-web finds have included rock-bottom prices on MacBooks, iPads, iPhone accessories and more.

