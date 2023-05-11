Disney+ December 2022 Schedule: Movies and TV Title Release Dates – ComingSoon.net

By Maggie Dela Paz

Disney+ has revealed the full list of new movies and TV titles that will become available on the streaming service this coming December. This includes the highly-anticipated series debut of the coming-of-age adventure series National Treasure: Edge of History and new episodes of The Santa Clauses and Willow.

Next month will also see the premiere of the Disney+ original animated films Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules and Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.

RELATED: Live-Action King Kong Series Headed to Disney+, First Details Revealed

Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than four years now. Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, she also enjoys watching K-Dramas and listening to her favorite K-Pop groups. Her current TV obsessions right now are FX’s The Bear and the popular anime My Hero Academia.

Share article

source