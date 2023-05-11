The Best New Movies And Shows On Netflix – Forbes

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 18: Michael Fassbender attends the “Steve Jobs” Closing Night Gala during … [+] the BFI London Film Festival, at Odeon Leicester Square on October 18, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

In a world where streaming has become an integral part of our daily entertainment, the quest for the most captivating content never ceases. Netflix NFLX , the titan of streaming services, continues to enthrall its subscribers with a seemingly endless array of original and licensed content. This week is no exception, as a slew of fresh movies and television series has been unveiled, offering viewers an eclectic mix of genres that cater to everyone’s taste.

Choosing between all your movie and show options can be intimidating. From movie additions to hit series to reunion episodes of beloved reality shows to to the final season of Breaking Bad’s spin-off, there’s plenty to chew on from Netflix over the next seven days—so buckle up as we dive into the best new movies and shows gracing the Netflix this week.

I’ll first list out all the most exciting new movies and shows available this week on Netflix. Then I’ll review the best options leaving Netflix. At the end of the article, you’ll find a full list of every single movie and show coming to and leaving Netflix this week.

Fans of The Last Kingdom Netflix series (and according to the Top 10 charts, there are plenty of them) are dying to catch the latest filmic addition to the franchise: The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die. The film takes place after the death of King Edwards, when a slew of invaders and rival heirs battle to claim the crown.

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die will be available on Netflix on April 14, 2023.

In this final season of Better Call Saul, the stakes have never been higher. Jimmy, now fully embracing his alter ego Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), delves deeper into the dangerous underworld of Albuquerque’s criminal landscape. As his professional and personal ties to the cartel strengthen, the line between right and wrong blurs beyond recognition. Fans can expect a high-octane, emotionally charged rollercoaster as the season hurtles towards its dramatic climax. Will Jimmy/Saul finally cross the point of no return, irrevocably severing the remnants of his moral compass?

The sixth season of Better Call Saul will be available on Netflix on April 18, 2023.

Dive into the chilling world of The Snowman, a gripping 2017 crime thriller that plunges you into the heart of a harrowing, icy mystery. Based on Jo Nesbø’s best-selling novel, this atmospheric film takes you on a spine-tingling journey into the mind of a ruthless serial killer. Helmed by acclaimed director Tomas Alfredson, known for the masterful Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, and featuring an all-star cast including Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, and Charlotte Gainsbourg, The Snowman is a unique cinematic experience.

The Snowman will be available on Netflix on April 16, 2023.

Love is Blind returns with a reunion special that will have fans at the edge of their seats. The groundbreaking Netflix series that proved love knows no boundaries, now brings back your favorite couples and charismatic singles to revisit their stories, share shocking revelations, and face the music. Prepare to be enthralled as we delve into what happened behind the scenes, explore the true impact of their blind dating experience, and get updates on how their lives have evolved since leaving the show.

The reunion episode for the fourth season of Love is Blind will be available on Netflix on April 16, 2023.

Keri Russel is back for yet another political drama with The Diplomat. In this Netflix series, she plays a career diplomat that attempts to balance her newly found high-profile job as the ambassador to the United Nations with her marriage to a polarizing political star.

The first season of The Diplomat will be available on Netflix on April 20, 2023.

Welcome to the dazzling world of 1950s Hollywood, where glamour, intrigue, and mystery coalesce in the Coen Brothers’ delightful homage to a bygone era, Hail, Caesar! Starring an ensemble cast led by the exceptional talents of Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, and Channing Tatum, this star-studded comedy caper will leave you both enchanted and amused.

Your last day to watch Hail, Caesar! on Netflix will be April 16, 2023.

Created by Robin French and Kieron Quirke, Cuckoo is a hilarious British sitcom that thrives on chaos. Starring Greg Davies, Helen Baxendale, and Andy Samberg, the series follows the trials and tribulations of the Thompson family after their daughter marries a free-spirited, eccentric American named Cuckoo. As the newlyweds navigate their unconventional life, the bemused parents grapple with their unpredictable son-in-law, resulting in a whirlwind of comedic mishaps and heartwarming moments.

Your last day to watch Cuckoo on Netflix will be April 19, 2023.

In the visually dazzling and musically captivating film Jem and the Holograms, director Jon M. Chu brings to life the beloved ’80s animated series that bewitched a generation. The movie stars Aubrey Peeples as Jerrica Benton, a small-town girl who transforms into the enigmatic pop sensation Jem with the help of her late father’s secret invention. Boasting a strong supporting cast including Stefanie Scott, Aurora Perrineau, and Hayley Kiyoko as Jem’s devoted bandmates, this modern reimagining of a classic tale is both a tribute to the original show and an enthralling spectacle in its own right.

Your last day to watch Jem and the Holograms on Netflix will be April 16, 2023.

Note: The dates represent your last days to watch these movies and shows.

