Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Reclaims $30,000 Mark, Ethereum Rises Above $1,900 – ABP Live

By: Shayak Majumder | 13 Apr 2023 09:48 AM (IST)

Bitcoin price stood at $30,086.21 on Thursday. ( Image Source : Getty )

Following a day of slump, Bitcoin (BTC), the oldest and most valued cryptocurrency, managed to rise above the $30,000 mark yet again. Additionally, after the much-awaited Ethereum Shanghai Upgrade, ETH managed to rise above the $1,900 mark once again. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Solana (SOL) — landed in the greens across the board. The WOO Network (WOO) token managed to become the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour jump of over 11 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $1.23 trillion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour gain of 1.20 percent.

Bitcoin price stood at $30,086.21, registering a 24-hour gain of 0.43 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 26.18 lakh.

ETH price stood at $1,913.50, marking a 24-hour gain of 2.64 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.66 lakh.

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 2.59 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.08344. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 7.27.

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 1.24 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $92.54. LTC price in India stood at Rs 7,900.01.

XRP price stood at $0.5052, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.51 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 43.20.

Solana price stood at $24, marking a 24-hour gain of 6.21 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 2,060.

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

WOO Network (WOO)

Price: $0.2435

24-hour gain: 11.23 percent

ImmutableX (IMX)

Price: $1.15

24-hour gain: 10.63 percent

NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

Price: $2.19

24-hour gain: 10.44 percent

Mina (MINA)

Price: $0.7666

24-hour gain: 6.98 percent

ApeCoin (APE)

Price: $4.47

24-hour gain: 6.49 percent

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Flare (FLR)

Price: $0.0345

24-hour loss: 5.25 percent

Stacks (STX)

Price: $0.8666

24-hour loss: 5.22 percent

Kava (KAVA)

Price: $0.9001

24-hour loss: 1.83 percent

Conflux (CFX)

Price: $0.3793

24-hour loss: 1.78 percent

BitTorrent(NEW) (BTT)

Price: $0.00000061

24-hour loss: 0.68 percent

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Over the past 24 hours, many cryptocurrencies experienced slight value increases. This can be attributed to mildly positive inflation data and the Ethereum Shanghai upgrade. Bitcoin was seen trading above $30,000, with resistance at $30,500, indicating that the bulls currently hold an advantage in the market. BTC’s support level remains at $29,900. Meanwhile, Ethereum has entered a new era of staking withdrawals. ETH has been traded at the $1,900 level, with resistance at $1,943 and support at $1,820.”

WazirX Vice President Rajagopal Menon said, “Few market oscillators incline towards ‘Sell’ as BTC retains its $30,000 level. Ethereum’s Shapella upgrade contributed to its price increase in the last 24 hours. The absence of regulatory clarity continues to put large crypto businesses in an uncertain situation.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “Bitcoin breached the $30,000 mark for the first time since June 10 and climbed to a 10-month high of $30,548 on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency posted its best month since January, gaining 20 percent ​​in March and more than 80 percent year-to-date. Ethereum also recovered after falling to $1,856 overnight and nearing $1,900 after the inflation data. Ethereum is up 58 percent year-to-date and is transitioning to proof-of-stake from the proof-of-work network via the Shanghai upgrade.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “The overall crypto market remained upbeat after inflation data showed signs of cooling down. BTC is holding strong above the $30,000 mark while Ethereum surged by over 2 percent to reach $1,908.20. ETH outperformed BTC in the last 24 hours due to the euphoria around the latest update which will make ETH staking highly flexible. The unlocking of ETH will boost market liquidity which is expected to make the blockchain more secure and will have a positive impact on ETH prices in the long term.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

