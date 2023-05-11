Ultime crypto news su Celsius e Stellar (XLM) – The Cryptonomist

Venom To Launch A Blockchain Hub With Kenyan Government

Chiliz launches new Layer-1 blockchain, aiming to move the sports industry from Web2 to Web3

Travel rules for crypto operators arrive

Coinbase: Court orders SEC to respond

Hacker attack on Safemoon LPs: protocol security in the balance

Solana: the crypto-exchange Raydium proposes a $2 million bug fund

Crypto news for Hedera Hashgraph: confirmation of exploit on mainnet that led to theft of service tokens

BlockDown Festival announces Portugal as its next location for huge Web3 culture festival

Crypto Expo Asia Announces Partnerships with Asia Blockchain Association, Asia Blockchain Gaming Alliance, Asosiasi Blockchain Indonesia, Singapore Fintech Association, and More

The International Tech Conference ICT Spring is back in Luxembourg next June 29 & 30

The world’s largest blockchain and gaming event in Spain is about to begin and promises to be one of the most important of the year.

Bitget: interview with crypto exchange managing director Gracy Chen

STEPN CEO on how to build a successful NFT marketplace. An interview with Yawn Rong

The Sandbox (SAND) metaverse: interview with CEO Sebastien Borget

2023 CMC: Global Crypto User Adoption Outlook with CZ

JasmyCoin (JASMY), Ripple (XRP) and Pepe (PEPE) prices and news

Jane Street Capital reduces activity in crypto markets: what’s going on?

Bitcoin is not dead: what does it mean?

Analysis of the Bitcoin price in relation to the market sentiment

Bitcoin: Boom in Lightning Network transactions

Liechtenstein’s Prime Minister wants citizens to pay for government services with bitcoins

Ethereum Foundation transfers more than $30 million to ETH: How will this affect the price?

Ethereum price forecasting: will it succeed in flipping Bitcoin?

Ethereum Initial Coin Offering: a participating address with $4.42 million is reactivated

Bitcoin mining boom

Ordinals Protocol NFTs and BRC-20 tokens could make bitcoin mining more profitable

Bitcoin: mining grows, but not the price

Circle launches the new protocol for transferring USD Coin

Stablecoin: market cap of Tether (USDT) close to its all-time high

USDT stablecoin getting stronger: Tether capitalization nears all-time highs

Crypto News: Floki Inu (FLOKI), PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Solana (SOL) prices and news

Crypto market: news and prices of Celo, Axelar and Sponge coins

Crypto News: The performance of Solana (SOL), Pepe (PEPE) and Crypto.com (CRO)

News and price analysis for the crypto Pepe (PEPE), Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Latest crypto news on Chia (XCH), Eos (EOS) and Poken (PKN)

Aave crypto project launches V3 version on Metis

SEC’s definition of “exchange” casts doubt on DEXs of decentralized finance (DeFi)

CoinGecko Labs published the Crypto Report for Q1 2023

Regulators Will Now Turn Their Sights To DeFi-Specific Regulation

The evolution of decentralized finance explained by Wintermute DeFi Governance Digest

Solana: NFT marketplace Exchange.art announces the launch of its “Personal Gallery Space

Crypto Arte and NFT: Giovanni Motta’s new immersive adventure in London

New MMA fighting game with NFT coming: everything there is to know

Crypto Unicorns Game NFT: what is it and how does the new blockchain-based game work

Polygon and Immutable accelerate crypto game development

Pokémon Company could make its way into crypto and NFT markets

Investing in the metaverse: the UBS analysis

Web 3.0 in Italy: 2022 was the breakthrough year for extended reality (XR)

Crypto Art: Bruno Cerasi launches his new NFT work “SKIN AND BONES I”

The Astronut’s NFTs had been selected for the Trento Art Festival

Crypto Art: Matteo Mauro launches new NFT collection “Four Season”

The new CPI figure and the crypto market’s reaction

Tesla, Apple and Amazon among the most popular stocks, but Coinbase also shows up

Fed: Jerome Powell’s words are good for cryptos this time

The collapse of First Republic Bank and the end of the banking crisis

Revolut launches version 9.0 of the app: how does it work?

CBDC: Dubai will have its own state “crypto”

Swift’s CBDC brings together 18 central and commercial banks

The Annual Report of the Revolut app: surpassed £100 million in EBITDA and more

How to mine Bitcoin in 2022

The price of Ethereum is very low again

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

How to use Polygon in DeFi and earn MATIC on AAVE

Cryptosmart, cryptocurrency tax problem solved by Italian exchange

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

Recover a Bitcoin wallet.dat password in 2 minutes!

By Alessia Pannone – 13 Apr 2023

How are the prices of crypto assets Celsius (CEL) and Stellar (XLM) doing? A look at the latest news and performance of the blockchain industry with a particular focus on these two coins.

Summary

It is worth mentioning that Celsius Network (CEL) is a bankrupt cryptocurrency lending company. Specifically, Celsius allowed people to earn interest on deposited cryptocurrencies and/or give and borrow them.

Stellar (XLM), on the other hand, is an open source cryptocurrency exchange protocol founded in early 2014 by Jed McCaleb and Joyce Kim. The decentralized peer-to-peer network is often considered the main competitor to XRP, even though it offers different versions of the same use case.

Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network recently announced that it will pursue its Chapter 11 restructuring plan with a disclosure statement containing information for claim holders.

The statement, filed on 12 April, provides adequate information for claim holders to vote on the proposed NovaWulf-sponsored restructuring plan.

Celsius first presented the plan in February, which proposed the creation of a public platform wholly owned by Earn creditors called NewCo.

The committee of creditors will appoint the majority of the company’s board members, with no involvement or relationship to the founder of Celsius.

The goal of this plan is to ensure a fair restructuring process that prioritizes the interests of creditors and other stakeholders.

In addition, the statement includes details of the events that led to Celsius’ bankruptcy, the expected clawbacks for certain stakeholders if the restructuring plan is approved, and answers to frequently asked questions.

The bankruptcy court is scheduled to hold a hearing to approve the disclosure statement on 17 May, with a vote on the plan to follow.

Since the filing of Chapter 11 in July 2022, Celsius’ bankruptcy proceedings in court have included discussions about the company’s Earn program assets, crypto holdings, Bitmain coupons, and personal information of its users.

In March, the bankruptcy judge approved a settlement plan that allows Celsius deposit holders to recover 72.5% of their cryptocurrencies.

As part of its bankruptcy proceedings, Celsius has been exploring various restructuring options to address its financial challenges.

The proposed plan sponsored by NovaWulf is one such option, which seeks to create a fair and transparent process for creditors and other stakeholders.

US financial regulators are tightening their grip on the cryptocurrency industry, and the US dollar has also come under pressure from countries moving away from dollar hegemony.

However, the CEO of Stellar (XLM) says regulation of stablecoins could solve some of the problems. In an interview with Bloomberg on 11 April, Denelle Dixon, CEO and executive director of the Stellar Development Foundation, talked about the prospects of regulating dollar-linked digital assets in the United States.

Dixon said she is very optimistic that there will be some form of regulation of stablecoins in the United States by the end of the year, as they have interests in setting the standard:

“If we want a strong US dollar globally, a USD stablecoin is the way to make that happen.”

President Joe Biden’s administration has already highlighted the need for a stablecoin framework, but Dixon said it must be approved by Congress:

“If we don’t do something in the US, we’re going to end up in this forked world where we have legislation outside the US that is friendlier to cryptocurrencies. There will be companies outside the US and there will still be the problem that consumers Americans will want to exploit this technology.”

In addition, Dixon stressed that the focus should be more on utility and value to users than on the technology stack. Finally, as is well known, stablecoins currently account for about 10.5% of the entire cryptocurrency market capitalization, with $133 billion in circulation.

Hence, Dixon argued that it is critical that they be regulated and accepted in America, as the vast majority of them are pegged to the US dollar.

The value of Stellar (XLM) has risen since the beginning of the year. In January, in fact, it broke through a descending resistance line that had been in place for 616 days. As the market teaches, such breaks from long-term structures usually result in significant upward movements.

After confirming the line as support, XLM’s price broke above the longstanding resistance level of $0.100. This marks a positive development in a trend that favors buyers. If the price continues to rise, the next resistance level will be at $0.235.

In addition, the weekly RSI supports the ongoing rise as it has passed the 50 level. The last time the RSI went clearly above 50 was in November 2020, which preceded a 900% price increase. Therefore, it is possible that a similarly high price rise will occur again. In any case, the technical analysis of the daily time frame supports the optimistic outlook of the weekly analysis. On 21 March, the price broke out of a descending resistance line.

Subsequently, it reached a new high for the year of $0.114 on 1 April. Although, it is worth noting, the price has declined since the daily RSI has not generated any bearish divergence.



