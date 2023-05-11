Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is LUNC A Good … – Cryptopolitan

Home » Price Prediction

A quick recall: Terra Luna was rebranded the original Terra Chain as Terra Classic. Click here for the Terra V2 CMC page. The official announcement regarding the migration can be found here. Due to the de-pegging of UST, LUNA is experiencing extreme volatility. Please proceed with caution. The Terra blockchain was also halted. Please be properly guided before proceeding with any investment plans.

Terra (LUNA) is a secondary token that powers the Terra blockchain. Terra aims to be the go-to decentralized stablecoin used throughout the globe for everyday purchases. As Terra 2.0 was released on May 28th, 2022 after the de-pegging of its stablecoin, the old token got the name Terra Luna Classic (LUNC)

Today’s Terra Classic price is $0.000126 with a 24-hour trading volume of $87,638,645 USD. Terra Classic is up 3.53% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #63, with a live market cap of $745,735,530 USD. It has a circulating supply of 5,899,843,194,499 LUNC coins and the max. supply is not available.

Terra Luna token seems to fall under intense bearish territory as its price breaks near the EMA-20 trend line. In the last few days, the Terra community witnessed an influx of negative news, including Do Kwon’s arrest in Montenegro. As a result, Luna and LUNC tokens experienced a massive FUD situation, leading to a sharp 5% drop within an hour, today 9 May 2023.

Currently, the LUNA token’s price chart suggests more price drops to its yearly bottom levels without any sign of a rebound. Our Terra LUNA price prediction utilizes various technical indicators to determine the prevailing market trend, delivering an all-encompassing technical analysis to assist you in choosing a profitable investment strategy.

According to CoinMarketCap, the current price of the LUNA token trades at $1.32, with a minor uptrend of nearly 0.1% from yesterday’s performance. Our technical analysis for LUNA crypto reveals that this digital asset is flashing extreme bearish signals near its immediate support level as the market fails to bring any optimistic development. Looking at the daily price chart, LUNA struggles to hold its price above $1.4 as Do Kwon’s arrest brought bearish sentiment among bullish investors.

Moreover, a massive spike in short positions has sparked a decline in trading volume in the LUNA price graph. The LUNA market has recently witnessed 5% downward volatility, with prices hovering between $1.53 and $1.1 over the past few days. LUNA has recently broken below its prolonged consolidation range at the monthly support level of $1.3 and is expected to extend its current bearish momentum to the 0.038 Fib channel in the upcoming days. In addition, the Balance of Power (BoP) indicator trades in a stable region at 0.01, indicating no clear direction for LUNA’s upcoming price trend.

The whale investors of the LUNA token aim to set a 5% upward rally, hitting December’s high. The popular indicator RSI-14 heads toward the midline as it currently trades in a bullish region of 47, which may act as a catalyst in sending the LUNA token again to the North as it recovers from the bottom level. However, the MACD line has developed a falling wedge pattern below the signal line, triggering a quick downtrend if the LUNA’s manipulation case intensifies.

The SMA-14 looks bearish as it drops below the RSI line heavily and trades near 40-level. If LUNA breaks above its EMA-50 trend line of $1.4, it may pave a clear uptrend to its Bollinger band’s upper limit of $1.94, above which it may make an effort to break its crucial resistance of $2.3. Conversely, a sudden downtrend is expected if the LUNA token drops below the critical support level of $1.2; below this price level, LUNA may speed up for a sharp collapse as it can trade near its Bollinger band’s lower limit of $0.67. If LUNA’s price fails to hold above $0.65, it may gear up for a death rally and trade near $0.54.

Our Terra Luna price prediction for 2023 expects a maximum trading price of $1.97, with an average trading price of almost $1.83. Terra Luna might retrace downward with a minimum price of $1.77 by the end of 2023.

LUNA is optimistic about the network’s development and burning mechanism, so the token may witness incredible highs next year. Terra Luna’s price prediction for 2024 predicts that the token will extend its bullish momentum to reach a maximum price of $3.11. After that, LUNA crypto might record a low of $2.74, with an average trading price of $2.81.

Our Terra Luna price prediction for 2025 expects a minimum value of $4.09 and a maximum value of $4.80. In addition, our Terra Luna price forecast for 2025 predicts an average trading price of $4.21.

Terra Luna’s price may rise by a solid ROI in 2026 and bring long-term bullish hopes to its holders. Our Terra Luna price prediction for 2026 expects a maximum trading price of $7.19 with an average trading price of $6.29. Terra Luna may trade at a minimum value of $6.12.

The altcoin market is projected to return to its golden era as it may rise exponentially in the next few years and become a significant sector in the crypto market. Our Terra Luna price prediction for 2027 suggests it may touch a maximum trading price of $10.52. Terra Luna may trade at an average price of $9.23 with a minimum value of $8.92.

Our Terra Luna price prediction for 2028 states that it may touch a maximum value of $16.16 and an average trading value of $14.08. The minimum value for the LUNA cryptocurrency is predicted to hit $13.71.

In the upcoming years, Terra Luna may turn out to be a dominating cryptocurrency as the Terra ecosystem is actively working on developing the LUNA network, which may push its price to the North. Our Terra Luna price prediction for 2029 expects a maximum price for this token to be $23.62 and a minimum price of $20.15. LUNA crypto may reach an average value of $20.85.

Depending upon the future market potential, regulation, and developments from the response of the crypto community, LUNA coin can see a maximum price of $34.86 with an average trading price of $29.72. However, Terra Luna is projected to hit the bottom level at $28.67 by the end of 2030.

According to our Luna price predictions, the Terra Luna token may bring a bullish wave to investors’ portfolios as the token has an ambitious roadmap ahead. The price of LUNA is projected to hit a maximum level of $49.93, with an average trading price of $41.94. The minimum trading price of LUNA is predicted to be $40.45 by the end of 2031.

Terra Luna’s price is forecasted to reach a minimum of $59.85 in 2032. Per our prediction, the LUNA price could reach a maximum value of $70.72 with an average forecast price of $61.53.

DigitalCoinPrice’s Terra Luna price prediction gives a bullish future for the token as the website predicts the value of LUNA to surpass the $2.87 mark in 2024, with Terra projected to reach a minimum price of $2.81 by the end of the year. Furthermore, the price of LUNA has the potential to reach a maximum of $3.42.

By the end of 2032, it is predicted that the value of LUNA will exceed $25.46, and Terra is expected to have a minimum price of $24.85 by the end of the year. Moreover, the price of LUNA has the potential to reach a maximum of $25.66.

CryptoPredictions.com’s Terra price forecast expects the LUNA token to surge to new highs in the next few years. The website predicts that Terra’s price will begin trading in May at $1.477 and end the month at $1.645. Throughout May, the projected highest price for LUNA is $2.172, whereas the lowest price is estimated to be $1.477.

In 2027, the price of the LUNA token will extend its bullish rally and trade at an average level of $4.41. The website expects the LUNA token to hit a minimum value of $3.75 and a maximum value of $5.51 by the end of 2027.

Due to LUNA’s crash in May last year and Do Kwon’s fraud, Wallet Investor gives a bearish outlook for the LUNA token as the website expects decreased investor interest for Terra price predictions. The website predicts that LUNA may reach an average value of $0.0826 in 2024, with a minimum price of $0.0413 and a maximum price of $0.124.

In 2027, the LUNA token may reach an average value of $0.0297, with a minimum price of $0.0148 and a maximum trading price of $0.0445.

Terra Luna, one of the rising cryptocurrencies in the market, has been facing some negative market sentiment lately. The market sentiment towards Terra Luna has been affected by several factors, including the recent arrest of the Terra founder, Do Kwon. Moreover, the increased selling pressure in the Luna price chart has halted its price from climbing to the North, creating a range-bound zone for its future potential.

As a result, several market analysts now believe in a bearish future for the Luna token, as it may soon decline more and drop by 120% from its current value by the end of 2023.

Terra Luna is a crypto payment solution that has gained a lot of traction since its initiation in January 2018 by Daniel Shin and Do Kwon, the men behind Terraform Labs.

1/ Block 1 of the brand new Terra blockchain (with a chain_id of “Phoenix-1”) has officially been produced at 06:00 AM UTC on May 28th, 2022!

Congratulations to the #LUNAtic community on this expeditious feat of collaboration 🎉

Luna 2.0 is finally here, with the Genesis block produced on May 28, 2022.

Breaking News: Terraform Labs, co-founded by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, transferred Convex Finance (CVX) tokens worth 1.8M to another wallet on Tuesday, 9 May 2023. The transfer has come almost a year after the Terra-LUNA crisis that duped $40 billion in investors’ money and started a crackdown of the crypto market.

Terra’s L1 Joint Task Force (L1JTF) team has upgraded its testnet to version 2.0.0. The recent development may increase the price of LUNC, as network developments imply the presence of an active team. After successfully upgrading the testnet, the L1 team’s project manager, LuncBurnArmy, submitted a proposal for the Terra Classic core mainnet upgrade to version 2.0.0. Based on the proposal, the upgrade implementation is scheduled for May 17. Notably, it will introduce a transition to the Cosmos SDK v0.45.13 and Tendermint v34.24 upgrades.

From a survey of opinions, LUNC is probably not worth selling. Hold on to it and see what happens. If they ever manage to burn enough it might drop a 0 one day.

The Terra project utilizes a two-token system: Terra and Luna. Terra is a decentralized stablecoin pegged to a number of the world’s major fiat currencies including the USD, KRW, CNY, GBP, and most importantly, the International Monetary Fund’s Special Drawing Rights (IMF SDR). The IMF SDR is an international reserve asset based on the value of five currencies — the U.S. dollar, the euro, the Chinese renminbi, the Japanese yen, and the British pound sterling. The Terra token is the unit of account for the Terra protocol. Luna serves as collateral for the stablecoin, Terra, and provides security and stability to the network.

The Terra Luna algorithmic blockchain is configured to peg to the value of their fiat currency counterparts. Terra USD is pegged to the US dollar; the Luna token was then used to absorb volatility from the system. The systemic attack on Luna saw the algorithm crash into a death spiral.

Central to the recovery plan is the institution of a new chain Luna 2.0, with the old chain assuming the name Luna Classic. The recovery plan will see Luna 2.0 airdropped to UST, Luna, and UST holders about the post and pre-attack snapshots.

The platform was built to keep in mind the price volatility of blockchain-based assets and perceive them. Terra focuses on price stability and usability and uses smart contract-enabled cryptographic versions of fiat currencies, called stablecoins, in its platform.

Terra has rolled out multiple fiats pegged stablecoins, including TerraUSD (UST), TerraCNY, TerraKRW, TerraEUR, and other digital currencies. The platform offers easy and quick transactions across borders without any hassle and is used by retailers worldwide.

The native token of the network, LUNA, is an essential element in the Terra Ecosystem and is responsible for platform governance. The LUNA token is responsible for operating the collateralizing mechanisms which keep the stablecoins in check and avoid massive fluctuation.

LUNA uses the Proof-of-Stake consensus and has an elastic supply depending on the platform’s need for stablecoins in circulation. Terra has a wallet called the Terra Station that can give direct access to stablecoins. One can access the DApps built on the Terra blockchain by using the wallet. Furthermore, the Terra Station can operate on a phone and a computer without failure.

While speculators ponder on their losses and the recovery plan, the Lunatic community has already charted the way forward for Luna through its decentralized voting platform. Amid the crash, TerraLabs founder and CEO Do Kwon offered a Luna recovery plan to stabilize the current crypto wreckage. This comes amid talk about a Luna delisting and trade suspension from exchanges.

Notices placed on CoinMarketCap: The original Terra Chain will be rebranded as Terra Classic (LUNC). Click here for the Terra V2 CMC page. An official announcement regarding migration can be found here. Due to the de-pegging of UST, LUNA is experiencing extreme volatility. Please proceed with caution. The Terra blockchain was also halted.

The cryptocurrency Terra (LUNA) has collapsed by more than 99 percent. The coin’s value tumbled dramatically on Wednesday, falling from $6.75 to just over $1. It fell further on Thursday and was valued at just $0.02 on Thursday afternoon, May 12, 2010. On the other hand, Terra’s UST stablecoin fell as Low as 65 Cents before rebounding: what went wrong? Why did the stablecoin lose its peg, which is the US Dollar?

Just 2 months previously, Terra price analysts predicted a bullish trend for the day as the steep increment in LUNA/USD value had been detected. The price has recovered up to $96.77 after the bullish efforts seen on 9 March. The Independent offered a palliative to prevent a further “crypto run”:

Cryptocurrencies are increasingly moving in sync with tech stocks, with investors treating both as risk assets and often retreating to safer corners of the market during bouts of market volatility.

The Terra blockchain, represented by its digital asset LUNA, is a widely recognized protocol in the blockchain industry. Despite being a fork of the original network, the protocol continues to be a leading digital asset with significant influence in the growing industry.

The primary motive of the Terra blockchain is to create stablecoins, tokens designed to integrate the decentralized freedom of cryptocurrencies with the stability of fiat money. LUNA is a key piece to this system and is described as a staking or protocol token. In the future, Terra fans will get multiple opportunities to profit from its cross-chain connectivity with other Cosmos SDK blockchains. In addition, Terra has room to expand its sector and enhance its user base outside of Asia because the stablecoin’s significance is hyped internationally in terms of legislation and mainstream usage in payment systems.

The birth of Terra hinted at the continuation of optimistic developments and consistent growth of the crypto space around the world. Through integrating innovative tools that provide more efficiency and speed to users, LUNA aims to influence the decentralized sector hard as Terra Luna continues to evolve the global crypto market towards mainstream adoption by setting new goals. The continuous efforts of the Terra Foundation and impactful steps may soon push LUNC to new highs, bringing a ray of hope to investors after the crash.

The Terra Luna stable coin crash has scarred the crypto space. With 70% of Luna held in the top 10 wallet addresses, the chain is not as decentralized as we would like it to be. Luna 2.0 has an uphill task. Its CEO Don Kwon is already under investigation by the Korean government for task evasion and other civil suits.

Exercise caution when it comes to investing in algorithmic stablecoins; if you are not knowledgeable about the crypto market and its volatility, it is advisable to stay off from trades to avoid losses.

Despite keeping up with the advancements in the wider crypto space, the value of the LUNA asset has declined along with the overall crypto market. This is due to increasing speculation about a potential tax imposition by the U.S. government.

Once listed, you can buy Luna 2.0 on Binance, Okex, Bitfinex, and Bitrue.

No, Luna 2.0 is an independent blockchain from Luna Classic and its algorithm stablecoins. This new Terra network is completely independent of the old, faulty Terra blockchain. Luna 2.0 was practically provided to investors who owned LUNA or UST in the pre- and post-attack periods, essentially for nothing.

Analyze the theory in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_otSD3LYCA

Analysts say that LUNA would certainly take some time to recover from this erosion, making Terra likely a good buy now. Terra is an Algorithm-backed stablecoin that provides a growing array of decentralized finance applications

After rebranding to ‘Terra Classic,’ the original blockchain network will continue to operate. However, the old Luna token has been transformed into the Luna Classic token (LUNC). You may still acquire Terra Luna (the original form) from select exchanges at less than 99 percent of its prior peak price.

