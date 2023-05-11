Top Blockchain and Crypto Projects to Follow in 2023 | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

2022 has been a year in which hundreds —if not thousands— of crypto and blockchain projects were wiped out following a harsh crypto market crash in early May. Only a few companies have managed to survive and thrive despite the harsh market conditions and focusing on building and bringing value to users.

Here we distil the most promising blockchain and crypto projects that could potentially bring substantial value to the cryptocurrency and DeFi ecosystem. Its fundamentals and overall infrastructure make them potential players for the next season of the cryptocurrency world.

Metafluence is a social metaverse app where fans can co-exist and interact with hundreds of influencers and brands anywhere in the world.

Metafluence is packed with everything users need to embark on a virtual journey full of opportunities. With $METO, the utility token, users can buy land plots and turn them into multi-purpose virtual rooms called Metahuts. These rooms can be used for events, NFT showcasing, shopping, and more.

$METO has a wider range of purposes in the Metafluence universe; staking to earn up to 36% APY, asset transactions, buying and selling NFTs, buying virtual property, in-house tickets and services, and items from brand stores.

Metafluence’s 2023 roadmap brings multiple features to expand the reach of its metaverse and provide stronger support for influencer content and its community. The metaverse will bring token holder incentives, integration of VR technology, a mobile version, and more.

HEXN.IO is a crypto lending platform that offers a new way of earning passive income on crypto, reinvigorating the classic deposit system. Users can make savings in 48 cryptocurrencies, including a wide range of stablecoins, and withdraw payouts weekly — or reinvest them to use the magic of compound interest.

Deposit rates are above average in the industry: at the moment, you can earn up to 22% APY on some coins, and the advance payment system is quite enticing. Important to mention that HEXN proved itself to be a transparent and ethical firm, disclosing its complete balance sheet.

Panther is a cross-chain application that allows users to access DeFi privately and compliantly. When its v1 launches, its users will be able to execute transactions and deploy assets across DeFi confidentially. Panther’s zero-knowledge primitives are also generalizable to KYC, selective disclosures between trusted parties, private ID, voting, and data verification services.

The Panther DAO launched version 0.5 of its protocol on December 8th, 2022. It will allow users to earn rewards and help Panther test the features that enable privacy through Multi-Asset Shielded Pools (MASPs). v0.5 also allows users to mint private, 1:1 collateralized versions of crypto assets called zAssets.

Panther’s v0.5 was launched in Polygon and Ethereum. Its v1 will integrate with more market-leading blockchain ecosystems including Avalanche, Near, Elrond, and Flare.

Humans aren’t really aware of how much power they actually have until they truly work together on a cause – Globally United was built to bridge the social, cultural and economical gap between humans, beyond their geopolitical borders.

Globally United wants to truly leave an impact on the world we live in today and utilize blockchain not just for speculative reasons, rather to build a cultural travel-based open-economy social media platform – bringing forth financial accessibility and connection to people from all corners of the world.

With such a collaborative economy supercharged by a unique Post-To-Earn mechanism and incredible flagship features, Globally United can bring the world closer by connecting cultures, fostering strong social and environmental impact for future generations to come.

SWYCH, developed by the Titano Finance team, is one of the Binance Smart Chain’s most innovative DeFi projects.

Swych began as a decentralised exchange (DEX), created to service Titano, the original auto-staking and rebasing token. But as the bear market took hold, the developers saw an opportunity to go much further and push DeFi forwards.

The new Swych.Finance has been in development for the last six months. In that time, it has seamlessly processed millions of dollars of swaps, created significant revenue and successfully launched another innovative project, Uniqo.Finance.

SWYCH is the industry’s first ‘Active DEX’, providing crypto projects with strategies and tools designed to promote their success. This full-featured DEX offers the industry’s lowest fees on swaps, the burning of all native tokens collected in fees, a launchpad, an incubator, and customized support services, that include marketing, use case advice, and even investment funding.

In the new year, SWYCH will add staking, farming utilities and will launch its own SWYCH token. With a busy roadmap outlined this looks like it will be an explosive 2023 for Swych.Finance. This is definitely a project you will want to keep your eyes on.

SocialGood (SG) is the native token of “Shop to Earn” platform SocialGood App, which gives shoppers up to 100% back in SG crypto cashback. SG can be exchanged for BTC and USDT on exchanges like Bitmart, Bittrex, and Uniswap.

The SocialGood project has been gaining attention from investors after raising $14 million in VC funding and registering over 2 million users. They currently offer a $100 signup bonus to new users, earned by spending $0.01 or more at any of the over 20,000 sites linked to the app, including eBay, Booking.com, Walmart, and Best Buy.

The app is token-gated, so only SG holders gain the cashback and staking rewards in the app, leading to increasing demand for the limited-supply token.

Scar Speed is a free-to-play skill-based combat car racing game with the objective to win races using Power-Ups. Power-Ups are special abilities players can pick-up while racing, which they can use to gain a strategic advantage over their opponents. Imagine Need for Speed getting married to Mario Kart and having a baby. That baby is Scar Speed.

At its core, Scar Speed is a massively multiplayer online combat racing game, built on top of cutting-edge blockchain technologies, that allow players to truly own their game earnings as NFTs (on the blockchain). The game revolves around a player-owned economy where players buy, sell, and trade resources which they earn in the game. Players also have the ability to “create” resources which they can then keep for themselves or sell to other players for profit.

FightOut is a move-to-earn mobile app that rewards users for being physically active, created by expert Web3 developers and backed by leading fitness influencers, coaches, boxers and MMA fighters. The app allows users to create an avatar, and track users’ workouts and saves progress and achievements which are converted directly into the avatar’s attributes.

Users start by connecting their Web3 wallet, such as MetaMask, and buy $FGHT tokens, which can be used for staking and buying NFT avatars. By 2023, the app plans to launch its own metaverse, in which it will host PVP contests, an in-app marketplace, and new live workouts for users.

These promising blockchain and crypto projects have the potential to become market leaders for 2023. From finance and banking, lending, and cross-chain bridges, to NFTs, Web3 and metaverses, these innovative crypto projects are set to take off and reshape their respective industries.



For updates and exclusive offers enter your email.

Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community!

Bitcoin news portal providing breaking news, guides, price analysis about decentralized digital money & blockchain technology.

© 2022 Bitcoinist. All Rights Reserved.

source