Varun Dhawan to make web series debut with Raj and DK's Citadel, filming begins in January – India TV News

Varun Dhawan is all set to make his web series debut with Russo Brothers’ directorial Citadel, the India version of which will be directed by Raj and DK. While there were speculations till now that Varun will be part of the Citadel universe and will be the leading face in the India version, it has now been confirmed by the makers and the studio. The actor also shared his excitement over the project and announced his entry into the Citadel universe. It will be interesting to know which other actors will be part of Citadel India. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is also rumoured to be part of the show alongside Varun.

Varun Dhawan is set to headline Prime Video’s Indian original series within the Citadel franchise, the streaming platform has announced. Raj & DK, who previously collaborated with Prime Video on the successful The Family Man series, will serve as showrunners and directors on the upcoming show. The filming of the series will begin in January. Written by Sita R Menon along with Raj & DK, the Indian Original Citadel series marks Varun’s streaming debut. The Bhediya actor shared the news on Twitter, writing, “Ready for some spy games? Beginning filming for the Indian Installment of the Citadel universe in January 2023 (sic).”

As previously announced, Richard Madden (Bodyguard), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) and Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games films) will star in the first-to-launch Citadel series in the franchise. It will premiere in 2023. It is billed as a spy series. Additional local-language Citadel productions are also in the works, including an Italian Original series starring Matilda De Angelis of The Undoing fame. At some point in the future, all Citadel productions will be merged, with characters coming into various storylines.

Varun Dhawan, who was most recently seen in the hit creature comedy Bhediya, is looking forward to beginning his journey in the streaming space with Prime Video. “Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career. I have been a big fan of their work and I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this project, and can’t wait to start shooting it. The storyline of the Indian Citadel chapter is fantastic, and when you have creators like Raj & DK on board, one can be certain that a spectacle is in the making,” Varun said.

(With PTI inputs)





